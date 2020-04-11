News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Home loss to India a massive wake-up call: Aus coach Langer

Home loss to India a massive wake-up call: Aus coach Langer

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
Last updated on: April 11, 2020 12:49 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

'That was a massive wake-up call and a really tough time in my life.'

IMAGE: The Indian team celebrate winning the Test series in Australia after the fourth match at the Sydney Cricekt Ground, on January 7, 2019. Photograph: Mark Evans/Getty Images

Australia's unprecedented home Test series defeat to India in 2018-19 served as a "wake-up call" for Justin  Langer, who reckons the series will prove as the defining moment of  his coaching career.

Langer was appointed as the Australian coach in May 2018, following the infamous ball tampering scandal that saw skipper Steve Smith and his deputy David Warner slapped with year long bans.

 

Without their star batsmen, the Australian side struggled to get back their footing with Langer at the helm.

However, the men from Down Under tasted their first Test series loss to India on home turf as Virat Kohli's men claimed the four-match Test series 2-1.

"That was a massive wake-up call and a really tough time in my life," Langer was quoted as saying by the Australian Associated Press on a podcast.

"I've got no doubt in 10 years' time, I will look back on that period and it will be the making of my coaching career."

The 49-year-old compared it to another difficult phase of his life, when he was dropped as a player at the start of 2001 Ashes.

Used to playing at No 3, Langer was picked to open the innings with Mathew Hayden later in the series which served as a turning point for him.

Langer's career was rechristened as he became the country's most successful opener, scoring 16 of his 23 Test  centuries.

"In 2001 when I got dropped from the Australian team at  31 years of age I thought that was the end. That was the making of  me as a cricketer and a person. It was amazing what lessons you can  learn in adversity," he said.

The former opener believes difficult situations are  opportunities to learn lessons of life and shouldn't be squandered.

"In adversity, like in the great crisis we are going through right now (with the coronavirus). Like the crisis of the Australian cricket team with sandpaper on the ball, in adversity never waste it."

"Because great lessons come from them and if you grasp them you will be a better person."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2020 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article

More like this

'Lyon has taken over from Ashwin as best off-spinner'

'Lyon has taken over from Ashwin as best off-spinner'

KP and I openly disliked each other: Swann

KP and I openly disliked each other: Swann

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2020 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use