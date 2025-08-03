Holder inspires Windies to last-ball win over Pakistan

IMAGE: Jason Holder celebrates scoring the winning runs against Pakistan in the 2nd T20I at Lauderhill on Saturday. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

Jason Holder claimed four wickets and struck a boundary off the final ball to guide West Indies to a dramatic two-wicket win over Pakistan in the second Twenty20 international on Saturday, levelling the three-match series at 1-1.

Pakistan were restricted to 133 for nine after electing to bat.

All-rounder Holder returned figures of 4-19, surpassing Dwayne Bravo as the highest wicket-taker for West Indies in T20Is and then hit the winning runs under pressure, lifting West Indies to their first T20 victory in seven matches.

"It’s been a tough couple of weeks for us," West Indies captain Shai Hope said.

"We always try to get better... hopefully today is the turnaround we are looking for."

Pakistan slipped to 53-4 before Hasan Nawaz (40) and captain Salman Agha (38) steadied the innings. However, Holder and left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie kept the scoring in check.

Chasing 134, the West Indies innings faltered as Pakistan's spinners again proved difficult to handle. Mohammad Nawaz, who took three wickets in Thursday’s opener, returned 3-14 as the hosts slumped to 70-5 in the 14th over.

Motie revived the chase with a brisk 28 off 20 balls and Romario Shepherd chipped in with 15 off 11. The pair added 31 runs before Shepherd fell in the final over.

Needing eight runs from six balls, Shaheen Shah Afridi dismissed Shepherd with his second delivery. Holder and Shamar Joseph could only manage singles before Afridi bowled a wide, leaving West Indies requiring three off the last ball. Holder then drove the final delivery through backward square leg for four.

"We've had a fair bit of criticism, which is warranted," said Holder, named player of the match.

"We haven’t done justice to our potential. Consistency has definitely plagued us."

The series decider will be played on Sunday at the same venue, followed by a three-match ODI series in the Caribbean.