Hitman @ 38: Rohit Sharma Era in Indian Cricket

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma has shattered records across formats. Photograph: BCCI

India’s ‘Hitman’ Rohit Sharma turned 38 on Wednesday, marking another milestone in a career that has redefined white-ball batting in the modern era.

Since making his debut in Belfast on June 23, 2007, Rohit has shattered records across formats.

Effortlessly stylish yet brutally effective, Rohit has not just mastered every stroke in the cricketing manual but has also authored a few of his own.

His rise wasn’t meteoric—it was carved through patience, setbacks, and a relentless belief in his own craft. From being labelled a "talent" too often, to being left out of squads, Rohit waited for his moment. It finally arrived in 2012 when he was promoted to open the innings—a decision that changed Indian cricket forever.

He didn’t just open innings; he opened floodgates. Double hundreds became a routine, boundary hitting turned into an art form, and IPL trophies—six in total—stacked up with him at the helm of the Mumbai Indians. The 2019 ODI World Cup saw Rohit at his most sublime, scoring five centuries and making it all look absurdly easy.

While his numbers dazzled, his leadership journey began in earnest in 2022 when he was named India’s all-format captain. He inherited a team in transition and a fanbase hungry for global glory. The T20 World Cup that year ended in heartbreak—India were outclassed by England in the semi-final—but Rohit absorbed the criticism and laid the foundation for a bolder, fearless Indian side.

His leadership blossomed during the 2023 ODI World Cup on home soil. Rohit led from the front with blistering starts, setting the tone with his aggressive intent.

India's campaign was near-perfect—until the final. On that fateful night in Ahmedabad, Australia’s Travis Head crushed Indian dreams, and Rohit was denied the one title that had eluded him.

But greatness isn’t measured by trophies alone—it's about how one bounces back. Rohit returned in 2024 and led India to T20 World Cup glory in the Caribbean. Unbeaten throughout, India conquered all, saving their most satisfying revenge for the Super 8 clash against Australia. At the Beausejour Stadium, Rohit unleashed fury on Mitchell Starc, hammering 29 runs in a single over en route to a breathtaking 92 off 41 balls—a masterclass in controlled aggression and poetic retribution.

India went on to defeat South Africa in the final, and Rohit fittingly bowed out of T20Is with the trophy in hand, having finally ended India’s 17-year drought for a T20 World Cup title.

Now in the twilight of his career, Rohit Sharma stands tall among cricket’s pantheon of greats—not just as a batter of staggering brilliance, but as a leader who redefined Indian cricket's attitude and approach.

Calm, commanding, and ever-charismatic, the 'Hitman' has ensured that his legacy is not just written in numbers, but in moments that stirred a billion hearts.