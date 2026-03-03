HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
History-seeking India face improving England in heavyweight T20 World Cup semifinal

History-seeking India face improving England in heavyweight T20 World Cup semifinal

Last updated on: March 03, 2026 19:33 IST

IMAGE: India will be looking for a solid opening stand between Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson in the semifinal against England. Photograph: Sahiba Chawdhary/Reuters

Key Points

  • India are bidding to become the first team to defend the T20 World Cup title.
  • India's top-order has struggled but middle order has been doing well.
  • Will Jacks holds key to England's fortunes while opener Jos Buttler has had a poor run in the tournament.

India, bidding to become the ​first team to successfully defend the Twenty20 World Cup title, face an England side building momentum ‌in their semifinal at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium on Thursday.

The teams are meeting in the last four of the tournament for the third time in a row, with one victory apiece, and the winners went on to lift the trophy on each occasion.

India ​won it in 2024 without losing a match but they suffered a setback in a Super Eight ​stage defeat by South Africa this time around, before responding well with victories over ⁠Zimbabwe and West Indies.

"You've got to win every game in which you represent your country ... you have to ​play your 'A' game every time," coach Gautam Gambhir told reporters.

"It comes down to experience as well and mental strength. ​Come the big games, the knockout games, the World Cups, it's all about mental (toughness), not about skill."

India's top order has struggled at the tournament with opener Abhishek Sharma, the top-ranked batter in the format, managing only 80 runs in six matches with ​three ducks to his name.

Sanju Samson's unbeaten 97 in their win over West Indies was a welcome boost, however, ​and India boast explosive firepower in the middle order with Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya and Shivam Dube.

There are fewer ‌concerns ⁠over the hosts' bowling unit led by top-ranked leg-spinner Varun Chakravarthy and pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, though the fielding needs to improve after 13 dropped catches.

Trump card

Twice champions England will be confident of causing an upset having found form following a sketchy start to the tournament.

All-rounder Will Jacks has scored 191 runs down the order and ​captured seven wickets to earn ​four player-of-the-match awards, and ⁠captain Harry Brook, Tom Banton and Sam Curran have all made useful contributions with the bat.

"If there's ever a time we want to play our perfect game, it's ​probably Thursday night," Curran told reporters on Tuesday.

"We've all been chipping in at ​different times but ⁠we know in T20 cricket it probably just takes a couple of our guys to come good with bat and ball."

Former captain Jos Buttler has struggled badly, however, making only 62 runs in seven matches, and his opening ⁠partner Phil ​Salt also looks short of confidence.

England spinners Adil Rashid, Liam Dawson ​and Jacks will look to disrupt India's rhythm, particularly at the Wankhede, where the shorter boundaries and a turning track could prove to ​be decisive.

"It's a fantastic stadium, obviously very iconic," Curran added.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2026 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
