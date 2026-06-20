History made! Prasidh 1st Indian to take ODI five-for at Chepauk

Discover how Indian pacer Prasidh Krishna etched his name in history with a record-breaking maiden five-wicket haul at Chennai's Chepauk Stadium, setting new benchmarks for Indian bowlers in ODIs.

IMAGE: Prasidh Krishna joins elite club with ODI five-wicket haul. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Prasidh Krishna recorded his first-ever five-wicket haul in ODIs with figures of 5/23.

His performance is the best by an Indian pacer at Chennai's iconic Chepauk Stadium.

Krishna became the first Indian to take a five-wicket haul at the Chepauk venue.

He joined an elite group of Indian bowlers to dismiss the top 5 opposition batters in an ODI.

The achievement came during the third and final ODI against Afghanistan.

Pacer Prasidh Krishna registered the best figures by an Indian pacer at Chennai's iconic Chepauk Stadium on Saturday, also becoming the first Indian to take a five-wicket haul at the venue.

During the third and final ODI against Afghanistan, Krishna was on absolute fire in the powerplay, taking four wickets, and got the final wicket of centurion Hashmatullah Shahidi to bundle out the innings. The wicket of the Afghanistan skipper earned him his first-ever five-wicket haul in ODIs with figures of 5/23.

Krishna's Record-Breaking Performance

His 5/23 are the best figures by an Indian bowler at the Chepauk Stadium, with the previous best being 5/51 by West Indies' Ravi Rampaul against India back in the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup and by Pakistan's Aquib Javed's 5/61 against India in 1997.

The only other instance of an Indian bowler picking a 4-fer in Chennai ODIs was Ajit Agarkar's 4/34 vs England in 2002.

Krishna has also registered his name amongst the elite company of Mohammed Shami (against New Zealand in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023) and Manoj Prabhakar (against Sri Lanka in Hyderabad in 1994) as the third Indian bowler to dismiss each of the top 5 batters of the opposition in an ODI.

Now in 25 ODIs, Krishna has taken 45 wickets at an average of 25.77 and an economy rate of 5.91, with three four-fers and a five-wicket haul, with best figures of 5/23.