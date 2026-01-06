HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
History made! J&K lift fiirst-ever BCCI title

January 06, 2026 19:06 IST

Jammu and Kashmir

IMAGE: Historic moment for J&K cricket. Photograph: Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association/Instagram

The Jammu and Kashmir Under-16 team clinched the Vijay Merchant Trophy Plate Group title, the Union Territory's first-ever BCCI crown, after defeating Mizoram by an innings and 182 runs on the third day of the final in Surat on Tuesday.

J&K won the four-day match with one day to spare.

J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah congratulated the J&K U-16 cricket team on winning the Vijay Merchant Trophy for the first time.

 

"A historic BCCI title and a dominant victory that reflects the rising cricketing talent of Jammu & Kashmir," said the 'X' handle of the J&K Chief Minister's Office.

J&K took a first innings lead of 300 runs, piling up 400 all out in 95.1 overs, in reply to 100 all out made by Mizoram, who batted first.

Captain Smagey Khajuria made 102 off 174 balls for J&K with the help of 15 fours and one six while Athrav Sharma scored 92 not out off 137 balls, smashing 17 fours and one six.

J&K bowlers then bundled Mizoram out for 118 in 42.4 overs in the northeastern state's second innings on the third day of the match.

Sanil Singh (3/15), Jaskaran Singh (2/8) and Hammaad Firdous (2/22) starred with the ball for J&K.

In Mizoram's first innings also, Sanil and Jaskaran had taken three wickets apiece.

The Vijay Merchant Trophy U-16 Elite competition is being held from January 4-28.

