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History in 117 balls: Shubman Gill breaks world record for fastest ODI double century

By REDIFF CRICKET September 30, 2026 22:12 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Shubman Gill smashed the fastest ODI double century in history off 117 balls, while Rohit Sharma became only the third Indian to complete 12,000 ODI runs.

Shubman Gill

IMAGE: Shubman Gill reached his double hundred off 117 balls. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points

  • Shubman Gill smashed the fastest ODI double century, reaching 200 in 117 balls against West Indies in Guwahati.
  • Gill became only the second batter after Rohit Sharma to score multiple ODI double centuries.
  • Rohit Sharma joined Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli as the only Indians to score 12,000 ODI runs, reaching the mark in 282 innings.

India produced two major ODI milestones in Guwahati on Wednesday, with Shubman Gill smashing the fastest double century in the format and Rohit Sharma entering the 12,000-run club.

Gill Breaks Fastest Double-Century Record

Gill reached his 200 off just 117 balls against West Indies in the second ODI, surpassing Ishan Kishan’s previous mark of 126 balls against Bangladesh in 2022.

The India opener became only the second batter after Glenn Maxwell to score an ODI double century while chasing. Maxwell made an unbeaten 201 against Afghanistan in Mumbai in 2023.

Gill Joins Rohit in Elite Club

 

Gill also became only the second batter after Rohit Sharma to score multiple double centuries in men’s ODI cricket. His 117-ball effort pushed Kishan’s 126-ball double century to second on the list of fastest in the format. 

More News Coverage

ODIShubman GillRohit SharmaGuwahatiIndia

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