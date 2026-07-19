Rohit Silences All Doubts With Historic Century At Lord's

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma celebrates after completing his century in the third ODI against England at Lord's on Sunday. Photograph: BCCI

Rohit Sharma silenced all doubts about his place in India's ODI team as he blasted his way to a 84-ball century in the series-deciding third and final One-Day International against England, at Lord's, on Sunday.

Rohit became the first Indian batter to score a century in an ODI at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground. The previous highest by an Indian batter at this venue was Sourav Ganguly's 90 against England in 2004.

He smashed his way to an entertaining 138 from 110 balls, with 17 fours and five sixes, before he was bowled by Jacob Bethell in the 39th over.

Historic Achievement at Lord's

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma celebrates his hundred with teammate Virat Kohli. Photograph: BCCI

The 39-year-old is the oldest to score an ODI hundred at Lord's and also the oldest for India across all formats in international cricket.



The veteran right-hander completed the landmark in grand style, slogging leg-spinner Adil Rashid over midwicket for a four in the 31st over.



This was Rohit's 34th century in ODIs -- behind only compatriots Virat Kohli (54) and Sachin Tendulkar (49).



He also registered his eighth ODI hundred in England -- the most by a batter in a visiting country.

Silencing Speculation In Style

Rohit came into the match amid speculation that the Lord's ODI could be his final game in international cricket with the selectors expected to move on from the white-ball great beyond the ongoing series in the UK.



According to the Indian Express newspaper, Rohit was informed by the BCCI's senior selection committee that they have decided to 'move on' from him after the England series.

The report further added that the selection committee spoke to Rohit as well as coach Gautam Gambhir last week, indicating the former India captain may not make it to the 2027 World Cup squad with Yashasvi Jaiswal lined up to open the batting at next year's ODI World Cup.