Historic milestone: India women to play Test at Lord's

Lord's to host its first-ever women's Test between India and England

Photograph: Kind courtesy BCCI Women/X

Lord's, the 'home of cricket', will host its first-ever Women's Test between India and England in 2026, the ECB announced on Thursday.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said that after playing a three-match ODI series against hosts England in July 2025, India will return in 2026 for a one-off Test.

India will travel to England for a white-ball tour in 2025. A five-match T20 series will be followed by three ODIs.

"We can confirm that India Women will return in 2026 to take on England Women in the first-ever women's Test match at Lord's. It will be a truly special occasion, and one of real significance," ECB CEO Richard Gould was quoted as saying by the Board's website.

The first match of the T20I series will be played at Nottingham on June 28, the second at Bristol on July 1 and the third will be at The Oval on July 4. The fourth and fifth T20Is will be played at Old Trafford and Edgbaston on July 9 and 12 respectively.

The first of the three ODIs will be at Southampton on July 16, the second at Lord's on July 19 and the final match of the series will be at Chester-le-Street on July 22.

"It has also been confirmed that India Women will return in 2026 for a one-off Test match at Lord's — the first-ever Women's Test to be staged at the Home of Cricket," the ECB added.

"England Women have played white-ball matches at Lord's for the past three years, with another scheduled next year, but it will be the first time the ground has hosted a Women's Test match."

India have played nine Tests so far against England in their backyard from June 1986 with their last clash at Bristol in June 2021 ending in a draw.

ICC to get new female director as Indra Nooyi's six-year term ends

The International Cricket Council is on the lookout for a new female independent director after PepsiCo head Indra Nooyi's six-year tenure came to an end last month.

The world body is also set to get a new chairman after incumbent Greg Barclay's refusal to seek a third term. Nooyi, who became ICC's first independent woman director in 2018, has completed her full term.

It is understood that ICC's all-powerful board has already started looking for a high-profile name like Nooyi, who was one of the most sought after names in corporate world.

"The Board of Directors shall elect one individual who must be a female and who must meet the Director Eligibility Criteria to ensure that equality, diversity and inclusivity interests in the sport of Cricket are appropriately represented from time to time, and such individual so elected shall be a Director (the "Independent Director")," the ICC statute makes clear.

A source close to the all-powerful ICC Board was asked about the exact criteria for the appointment and he said that it could be any woman of eminence -- be it from corporate world or sports.

"It could be anyone who has contributed in sports, business or in general. Just for example, it could be a Meg Lanning, a Charlotte Edwards or someone powerful from business community. Basically anyone who is eligible and person of eminence with contribution to sport," the source said.

The Independent Director will be elected for a first two-year term by the Board of Directors from a list of at least three recommendations provided by the Nominations Committee. She will also be eligible to vote during the chairman's election.