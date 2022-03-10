News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Historic! Jhulan equals record for most wickets in World Cup

Source: PTI
March 10, 2022 12:26 IST
Jhulan Goswami

IMAGE: Jhulan Goswami equalled the tally of 39 wickets taken by Lyn Fullston of Australia. Photograph: Andy Jackson/Getty Images

Veteran Indian quick Jhulan Goswami, on Thursday, equalled former Australia spinner Lyn Fullston's tally of 39 scalps to become the joint-highest wicket taker in Women's World Cup.

The 39-year-old, playing in her fifth ODI World Cup, achieved the feat against New Zealand in the ongoing tournament when she dismissed wicketkeeper Katey Martin in the 50th over.

Fullston, who played for Australia from 1982 to 1988, had snapped 39 wickets in 20 matches while Goswami achieved the feat in her 30th game.

 

Former England spinner Carole Ann Hodges is behind the duo with a haul of 37 wickets from 24 matches.

Having made her debut over two decades ago in January 2002, Goswami, popularly know as Chakda Express is also the leading wicket taker in women's ODI history, having taken 248 wickets in 197 games.

She has continued to be India's backbone with the ball in an illustrious career and has also represented the country in 12 Tests and 68 T20Is while claiming 44 and 56 wickets in the two formats respectively. 

Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
