Historic! Jammu and Kashmir outclass Bengal to enter first Ranji Trophy final

IMAGE: Jammu and Kashmir beat Bengal by six wickets to advance to their first ever Ranji Trophy final. Photograph: Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association/Instagram

Key Points This is the first time that J&K have entered the Ranji Trophy final.

Auqib Nabi claimed a nine-wicket match haul while stroking a quickfire 42 at No. 9 in the first innings.

J&K staged a great comeback to bundle out Bengal for 99 in their second innings after conceding a 26-run lead.

Jammu and Kashmir outclassed Bengal by six wickets to advance to a historic first ever Ranji Trophy final appearance, on Day 4 of the semi-final match, in Kalyani on Wednesday.



Chasing 126 for victory, J&K battled hard on the fourth day before Vanshaj Sharma finished off the match in grand style with a match-winning six.

In the final to be played from February 24, 2026, they will take on the winners of the first semi-final between Karnataka and Uttarakhand.



Resuming on 43/2, Vanshaj Sharma, promoted to No 4, held forte with an unbeaten 43. Abdul Samad stroked a quickfire 30 from 27 balls, with three sixes and a four.

Samad took on the Bengal bowlers as he hit spinner Shahbaz Ahmed for back to back sixes to take J&K past the 100-run mark before Vanshaj also joined the part with three fours off Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal.



On Day 3, Auqib Nabi's brilliant all-round showing -- a nine-wicket match haul and a quickfire 42 at No. 9 -- had led Jammu and Kashmir's sensational fightback as they bundled out Bengal for 99 in their second innings.



Even a superb effort from an out-of-favour Mohammed Shami, who returned with career-best figures of 8/90 from 22.1 overs, could not prevent Bengal's slide as the home team collapsed inexplicably in a little over one session, lasting just two-and-a-half hours -- 25.1 overs to be precise.



Earlier in the day, veteran pacer Mohammed Shami had picked up 8/90 to bowl out J&K for 302 as Bengal took a slender 26-run first innings lead.