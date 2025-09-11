HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Historic! Indian Trio in All-Women Officials Team for WC

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
2 Minutes Read
September 11, 2025 15:22 IST

Vrinda Rathi is among the all-female officials for the Women's ODI World Cup starting later this month 

IMAGE: India's Vrinda Rathi is among the all-female officials for the Women's ODI World Cup starting later this month. Photograph: BCCI/X

Insisting that it is more than a symbolic gesture, the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Thursday announced an all-female officials line-up for the ODI World Cup which begins later this month in India and Sri Lanka.

The tournament will begin with a clash between joint hosts India and Sri Lanka in Guwahati on September 30.

The umpiring panel includes former India players Vrinda Rathi, N Janani and Gayathri Venugopalan, the first-ever female match referee GS Laksmi, also a former Indian cricketer, will be a part of the four-member match-referee panel.

 

The troika of Claire Polosak, Jacqueline Williams and Sue Redfern are set to officiate in their third women's World Cup event, the ICC said, adding that Lauren Agenbag and Kim Cotton will be at their second such event.

"The inclusion of an all-women panel of match officials is not only a major milestone but also a powerful reflection of the ICC's unwavering commitment to advancing gender equity across cricket," ICC Chairman Jay Shah said.

"This development goes beyond symbolic value. It is about visibility, opportunity, and the creation of meaningful role models who can inspire future generations."

Eight teams are competing in the tournament across five venues, including Colombo. The event will conclude on November 2.

Officials:

Match referees: Trudy Anderson, Shandre Fritz, GS Lakshmi, Michell Pereira.

Umpires: Lauren Agenbag, Candace la Borde, Kim Cotton, Sarah Dambanevana, Shathira Jakir Jesy, Kerrin Klaste, Janani N, Nimali Perera, Claire Polosak, Vrinda Rathi, Sue Redfern, Eloise Sheridan, Gayathri Venugopalan, Jacqueline Williams.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
