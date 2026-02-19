HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Cricket » Historic! Harmanpreet Kaur Is Most Capped Player in Women's International Cricket

Historic! Harmanpreet Kaur Is Most Capped Player in Women's International Cricket

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

February 19, 2026 15:38 IST

x

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur makes history as the most capped international player in women's cricket, surpassing New Zealand's Suzie Bates.

India women's captain Harmanpreet Kaur

IMAGE: Harmanpreet Kaur has featured in six Tests, 161 ODIs and 189 T20Is so far in her India career. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points

  • Harmanpreet Kaur now holds the record for most international appearances in women's cricket with 356 matches.
  • Kaur surpassed New Zealand's Suzie Bates to achieve this milestone during the second T20I match against Australia.
  • Ellyse Perry of Australia ranks third in international appearances, followed by former India captain Mithali Raj.

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur scripted history, becoming the most capped international player in the history of women's cricket.

 

The veteran batter achieved the milestone on Thursday during the second T20 International against Australia in Canberra.

"It's a great achievement for me. Hopefully I will keep doing the hard work for the team and keep playing as much as I can," said Harmanpreet at the toss.

Playing in her 356th international match, Harmanpreet surpassed New Zealand legend Suzie Bates to become the most-capped player in the history of women's international cricket.

After Harmanpreet and Bates, Australia's Ellyse Perry (349 matches) takes the third spot in the list of women cricketers with the most international appearances.

Former India cricketer Mithali Raj has played 333 matches, while Charlotte Edwards represented England in 309 games. Sophie Devine (305, New Zealand), Heather Knight (303, England), and Danni Wyatt-Hodge (302, England) also feature among the players with the most international appearances in women's cricket.

Harmanpreet Lead India Women To World Cup glory

Harmanpreet has featured in six Tests, 161 ODIs and 189 T20Is so far in her India career. The 36-year-old has scored a total of 200 runs in six Tests, while amassing 4409 runs in 161 ODIs and 3784 runs in 188 T20Is.

Notably, Harmanpreet has also featured in 35 Women's Premier League matches, 62 Women's Big Bash League, and 10 Women's 100 matches.

She led India to their first-ever World Cup title win when they beat South Africa in the final of the ODI World Cup last year.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Arundhati Reddy Stars as India Beat Australia by DLS
Arundhati Reddy Stars as India Beat Australia by DLS
T20 World Cup: Sompal Kami shines as Nepal fight back to restrict Scotland to 170
T20 World Cup: Sompal Kami shines as Nepal fight back to restrict Scotland to 170
T20 World Cup: 'This win means everything for our nation': Nepal captain
T20 World Cup: 'This win means everything for our nation': Nepal captain
T20 World Cup: Hardik Pandya Proves Why He's Irreplaceable
T20 World Cup: Hardik Pandya Proves Why He's Irreplaceable
Airee, Kami rally Nepal to 133 against West Indies
Airee, Kami rally Nepal to 133 against West Indies

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

The Chia Cure: 8 Reasons To Have Chia Seeds

webstory image 2

10 Foods That Are Good For Your Gut

webstory image 3

Amish's Baked Eggplant: 30-Min Recipe

VIDEOS

PM Modi waves at crowd during AI Impact Summit0:21

PM Modi waves at crowd during AI Impact Summit

Cameras Capture PM Modi, Macron's Light Moment at AI Event0:13

Cameras Capture PM Modi, Macron's Light Moment at AI Event

Sakshi Malik's HOT Gym Avatar is Breaking the Internet!0:49

Sakshi Malik's HOT Gym Avatar is Breaking the Internet!

T20 World Cup 2026

T20 World Cup 2026

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO