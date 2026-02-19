Historic! Harmanpreet Kaur Is Most Capped Player in Women's International Cricket

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur makes history as the most capped international player in women's cricket, surpassing New Zealand's Suzie Bates.

IMAGE: Harmanpreet Kaur has featured in six Tests, 161 ODIs and 189 T20Is so far in her India career. Photograph: BCCI

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur scripted history, becoming the most capped international player in the history of women's cricket.

The veteran batter achieved the milestone on Thursday during the second T20 International against Australia in Canberra.

"It's a great achievement for me. Hopefully I will keep doing the hard work for the team and keep playing as much as I can," said Harmanpreet at the toss.

Playing in her 356th international match, Harmanpreet surpassed New Zealand legend Suzie Bates to become the most-capped player in the history of women's international cricket.

After Harmanpreet and Bates, Australia's Ellyse Perry (349 matches) takes the third spot in the list of women cricketers with the most international appearances.

Former India cricketer Mithali Raj has played 333 matches, while Charlotte Edwards represented England in 309 games. Sophie Devine (305, New Zealand), Heather Knight (303, England), and Danni Wyatt-Hodge (302, England) also feature among the players with the most international appearances in women's cricket.

Harmanpreet Lead India Women To World Cup glory

Harmanpreet has featured in six Tests, 161 ODIs and 189 T20Is so far in her India career. The 36-year-old has scored a total of 200 runs in six Tests, while amassing 4409 runs in 161 ODIs and 3784 runs in 188 T20Is.

Notably, Harmanpreet has also featured in 35 Women's Premier League matches, 62 Women's Big Bash League, and 10 Women's 100 matches.

She led India to their first-ever World Cup title win when they beat South Africa in the final of the ODI World Cup last year.