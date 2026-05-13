HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Cricket » Sarah Taylor Scripts History As England Men's Test Team Fielding Coach

Sarah Taylor Scripts History As England Men's Test Team Fielding Coach

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 13, 2026 22:20 IST

x

Former women's wicketkeeper Sarah Taylor scripts history after being appointed as the fielding coach for the England men's Test team.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: / Rediff.com

Key Points

  • Sarah Taylor, former England women's wicketkeeper, appointed fielding coach for the men's Test team.
  • Taylor's appointment follows successful stints with England Lions and Sussex men's team.
  • ECB's Rob Key praises Taylor as 'one of the best in the business'.

Former England wicketkeeper Sarah Taylor, one of the greatest to have graced the women's game, has been appointed fielding coach of the senior men's Test team for the upcoming series against New Zealand, ECB's Director of Cricket Rob Key announced on Wednesday.

Taylor's Journey To Men's Test Team

The 37-year-old Taylor, who played 226 matches across formats, has also worked with the England Lions (England A) team under Andrew Flintoff, and her impressive performance there has earned her a promotion to the senior team's support staff.

 

Taylor has also worked with the Sussex men's team as well as Manchester Originals and has been offered a short-term contract as fielding coach with Carl Hopkinson, who is on IPL 2026 duty with Mumbai Indians.

'She's one of the best in the business'

"I just think she's one of the best in the business at what she does. She's been outstanding, and she's worked a lot with Andrew Flintoff and Ed Barney (performance director). They can't speak highly enough of her. So from what we can see, she's one of the best in the business," Key told mediapersons on Wednesday.

"We've been thoroughly, unbelievably impressed with (Taylor) and the way that she goes about her business," Key said.

"Carl Hopkinson, as is the nature of the cricket world that we have at the moment, he's working with Mumbai Indians. He has a lot of stuff that he does for them, so we'll still use him at some point, just not for this series."

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Sarah Taylor in coaching role with Sussex men's squad
Sarah Taylor in coaching role with Sussex men's squad
Sooryavanshi Dragged Into Child Labour Row
Sooryavanshi Dragged Into Child Labour Row
Eight Teams Battle For IPL 2026 Playoff Berths
Eight Teams Battle For IPL 2026 Playoff Berths
Sophie Molineux To Captain Australia At T20 World Cup
Sophie Molineux To Captain Australia At T20 World Cup
The Cricket Series Aamir Khan Is Making A Film On
The Cricket Series Aamir Khan Is Making A Film On

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Indian Towns With A European Vibe

webstory image 2

10 Mothers-in-Law We Love

webstory image 3

10 Songs You Can Sing To Your Mum

VIDEOS

Trump lands in China for a high-stakes summit with Xi Jinping2:01

Trump lands in China for a high-stakes summit with Xi...

'India can become the AI skill capital of the world': IBM India chief's big prediction2:06

'India can become the AI skill capital of the world': IBM...

WATCH: PM Modi's convoy reduced to just two cars0:17

WATCH: PM Modi's convoy reduced to just two cars

IPL 2026

IPL 2026

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO