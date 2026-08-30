Dwayne Bravo: First Player In CPL History To Have Jersey Retired

Trinbago Knight Riders have made history by retiring the iconic No. 47 jersey of legendary West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo, celebrating his unparalleled legacy in the Caribbean Premier League and T20 cricket.

IMAGE: Dwayne Bravo won five Caribbean Premier League titles as a player and a sixth as TKR's Head Coach. Photograph: Trinbago Knight Riders

Key Points Trinbago Knight Riders have retired Dwayne Bravo's No. 47 jersey, honouring his immense contribution to the team and CPL.

Bravo is the first player in Caribbean Premier League history to have his jersey number officially retired.

The legendary all-rounder won five CPL titles as a player and a sixth as TKR's Head Coach.

Bravo holds the record as the CPL's all-time leading wicket-taker with 129 wickets from 107 matches.

Trinbago Knight Riders have announced that they will retire West Indies' legendary all-rounder Dwayne Bravo's iconic No. 47 jersey, in recognition of his extraordinary contribution to the team, the Caribbean Premier League and cricket in Trinidad & Tobago.

'The No. 47 jersey will now stand as a permanent symbol of Bravo's remarkable journey with the Knight Riders, from champion player to champion coach, and ultimately, an enduring part of the franchise's history,' TKR said in a media release.

Dwayne Bravo's Unmatched CPL Legacy

Bravo becomes the first player in CPL history to have his jersey number retired, a fitting honour for a player whose name has become synonymous with the tournament and with the Trinbago Knight Riders, according to a release.

Bravo is the most decorated player in CPL history, having won five CPL titles as a player and added a sixth championship as TKR Head Coach. Across his illustrious CPL playing career, Bravo featured in 107 matches and claimed 129 wickets, finishing as the tournament's all-time leading wicket-taker.

He was a central figure in TKR's championship-winning campaigns and played a defining role in establishing the franchise as CPL's most successful team.

Bravo retired from playing cricket in 2024, bringing the curtain down on an exceptional playing career that had seen him become one of the most influential all-rounders in T20 cricket. He subsequently took on the role of Head Coach of his beloved Trinbago Knight Riders, continuing his association with the franchise from the dugout.

"Dwayne Bravo's contribution to the Knight Riders and to the CPL is impossible to measure. Retiring No. 47 is our way of ensuring that his legacy will forever be a part of this franchise. There could be no more fitting player to become the first in CPL history to receive this honour," Venky Mysore, CEO of the Knight Riders group, said.