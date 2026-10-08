'His Work Will Live On': Kohli, Sachin Mourn Nana Patekar

Indian cricket legends Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar have led heartfelt tributes to veteran actor Nana Patekar, who passed away at 75, remembering his profound impact on Indian cinema and his genuine personality.

IMAGE: Nana Patekar. Photograph: ANI

Key Points Veteran Indian actor Nana Patekar passed away at the age of 75 due to a cardiac arrest at his residence in Goa.

Virat Kohli paid tribute to Patekar on X, hailing him as a 'true legend of Indian cinema' whose work and legacy will inspire generations.

Sachin Tendulkar remembered Patekar as a 'straightforward and grounded person' who brought honesty and realism to his roles in both Marathi and Hindi cinema.

Patekar had previously expressed his admiration for Virat Kohli, even stating that Kohli's early dismissal could affect his appetite.

Nana Patekar's death brought tributes from two of Indian cricket's biggest names, with Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar remembering the veteran actor and his lasting contribution to Indian cinema.

Patekar, 75, died at 5:20 am on Thursday after suffering a cardiac arrest at his residence in Goa.

Tributes from Cricket Fraternity

Kohli took to X to remember Patekar, describing him as a true legend of Indian cinema and saying his work and legacy would continue to inspire generations.

'A true legend of Indian cinema. His work and legacy will live on for generations. Rest in peace, Nana Patekar ji. Om Shanti,' wrote Kohli.

Patekar had previously spoken about his admiration for Kohli, naming the former India captain as his favourite cricketer. The actor once revealed that Kohli's early dismissal could even leave him without an appetite.

Tendulkar also remembered Patekar, describing him as a straightforward and grounded person and highlighting the honesty he brought to his roles in both Marathi and Hindi cinema.

'I remember Nana Patekar as a very straightforward and grounded person. His work had that same honesty to it. Whether it was in Marathi or Hindi, he always brought something very real to the characters he played. Very sad to hear about his passing. My condolences to his family and loved ones. Om Shanti,' read Sachin's statement.