He's a star: Coach lauds Rana's impressive debut

He's a star: Coach lauds Rana's impressive debut

Source: PTI
November 29, 2024 21:11 IST
Everyone in dressing room is happy for Harshit Rana

Harshit Rana

IMAGE: What has impressed Abhishek Nayar the most is Harshit Rana's work ethic and his ability to slog after being plagued by injuries. Photograph: BCCI/X

India’s assistant coach Abhishek Nayar seemed chuffed when the discussions turned to Harshit Rana.

 

He has seen the youngster for two seasons at Kolkata Knight Riders and he couldn't be more pleased with his impressive Test debut. Rana got four wickets in the game at Perth, including a superb delivery to remove Travis Head.

"Everyone in the dressing room is very happy with Harshit. This is a journey, two years back he was not sure if he would make it to the U-23 team or not."

"And now, donning the India colours and to what he did at Perth and to step up, it's obviously very heartening and it feels great, to see him grow from strength to strength."

What has impressed Nayar the most is the 22-year-old's work ethic and his ability to slog after being plagued by injuries.

"I remember, first time I had a small conversation with him when we scouted him for KKR. At that point, the belief was always there and talent was there for everyone around (to see). He has put in a lot of hard work, what a cricketer goes through," Nayar tried to explain the journey.

"He has worked very hard on his niggles and even before coming here, he was training, practising with us, playing Ranji Trophy, and coming back in. He worked very hard to be where he is and very happy that he has got a bit of success."

Source: PTI
