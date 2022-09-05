News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Here's what rekindled Kohli's love for game

Here's what rekindled Kohli's love for game

Last updated on: September 05, 2022 12:01 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

'I need to enjoy the game, I can't put so much pressure on myself of expectation and all those things that I'm not able to express myself'

Virat Kohli

IMAGE: Virat Kohli is close to regaining his old form. Photograph: Francois Nel/Getty Images

A timely break away from the game and a friendly dressing room have helped Virat Kohli rediscover his love for cricket, the star batsman said after showing fresh sign of his resurgence at the ongoing Asia Cup.

 

Kohli has endured a tumultuous 12 months during which he was shorn of captaincy and short of runs, which the 33-year-old said impacted his wellbeing and prompted him to skip the tours of the West Indies and Zimbabwe.

He is still not at his ball-striking best but scores of 35, 59 not out and 60 in his three Asia Cup outings suggest the right-hander, one of the premier batsmen of his era, is close to regaining his old form.

Kohli said the break gave him a new perspective.

"It has given me the kind of relaxation that this is not the be-all an end-all of life," Kohli said after Sunday's five-wicket defeat by Pakistan.

"I need to enjoy the game, I can't put so much pressure on myself of expectation and all those things that I'm not able to express myself. That's not why I started playing this game."

"I'm happy and excited. I'm enjoying the game once again and it's the most important thing for me."

Having a friendly dressing room helped him rediscover the emotional connect with the game and its 'purity', Kohli said.

"When I came here, the environment was very welcoming and the camaraderie with the boys is amazing."

"So I'm absolutely loving playing all over again and feeling good with the way I'm batting."

Kohli encouraged players to take a break should they need to address mental health.

"I know what I can do for the team when I'm in a happy place. I being in a bad place is not good either for me or for the team."

"If you feel negative or down, taking a break isn't a bad thing."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
How Anushka Reacted To Kohli's 50
How Anushka Reacted To Kohli's 50
How India Can Make It To Asia Cup Final
How India Can Make It To Asia Cup Final
Virat Kohli sets this iconic record
Virat Kohli sets this iconic record
Halla Bol Or Rahul Lao Rally?
Halla Bol Or Rahul Lao Rally?
US Open PIX: Kyrgios stuns No. 1 Medvedev to reach QF
US Open PIX: Kyrgios stuns No. 1 Medvedev to reach QF
Alia Gets BOLD With 'Baby On Board'
Alia Gets BOLD With 'Baby On Board'
'I'm feeling good regarding my batting'
'I'm feeling good regarding my batting'

ASIA CUP 2022

ASIA CUP 2022

More like this

Rizwan, Nawaz Star in Pakistan Win

Rizwan, Nawaz Star in Pakistan Win

It's a good learning for us: Rohit after Pak loss

It's a good learning for us: Rohit after Pak loss

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances