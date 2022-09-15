News
Here's how McCullum helped Pope to overcome fear of getting out

Here's how McCullum helped Pope to overcome fear of getting out

September 15, 2022 12:39 IST
Ollie Pope

IMAGE: Ollie Pope enjoyed a memorable summer being one of England's five century-makers. Photograph: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

England batsman Ollie Pope has credited head coach Brendon McCullum with helping him overcome the fear of losing his wicket in Test cricket, saying the New Zealander changed his mindset.

Playing in his new number three position, the 24-year-old enjoyed a memorable summer being one of England's five century-makers following his 145 against New Zealand at Trent Bridge.

"... From a mindset point of view, I think it's more that I had some good chats with Baz (McCullum) actually, and he's been very much, 'stop fearing getting out in test cricket'," Pope told British media.

 

"I think because Test cricket is so important to me I'd do anything to have a great career and play 100 tests or whatever. I think I was almost putting myself under too much pressure, and that fear of getting out was probably getting a bit too much."

"I tried to get rid of that, and try and score my runs basically. Rather than think, 'if I cut this I might nick it', I (now) think 'if I cut it and I nick it then it might go over the slips for four'. That is the mindset change I've tried to go by."

Pope, who made his test debut at number six and had never previously batted at number three in first-class cricket, said he now feels comfortable in the role.

"I've enjoyed that position this summer, it's been new, but hopefully I'll be backed to do it in the future as well," he said.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
