Henry Nicholls and Glenn Phillips spearheaded a remarkable recovery for New Zealand with magnificent centuries, stabilising their innings against a Jasprit Bumrah-led Indian attack on Day 1 of the opening Test in Wellington.

IMAGE: Henry Nicholls celebrates his century on Day 1 of the 1st Test against India in Wellington on Thursday. Photograph: PhotosportNZ/BLACKCAPS/X

Key Points Henry Nicholls scored an unbeaten 113, his 12th Test century, to anchor New Zealand's recovery.

Glenn Phillips provided crucial support with an unbeaten 94, forming a 173-run partnership with Nicholls for the sixth wicket.

Jasprit Bumrah was the pick of the Indian bowlers, taking 3 wickets for 52 runs, including the early dismissal of Tom Latham.

New Zealand finished Day 1 on 243 for 5 after being reduced to 70 for 5 earlier in the day.

India's seam bowling lacked penetration as the day progressed, raising questions about team selection.

Henry Nicholls scored a brilliant century to rally New Zealand to 243 for 5 at the close of play after a Jasprit Bumrah-inspired India had ripped through the top order on the first day of the first Test in Wellington on Thursday.

Nicholls led the resurgence with a magnificent century, remaining unbeaten on 113 off 221 deliveries, including 14 boundaries. The left-handed batter showcased tremendous patience and discipline, playing the ball late and getting firmly behind the line to counter India's pace attack.

Early Indian Dominance

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah celebrates with his India teammates after dismissing Tom Blundell in the post-lunch session. Photograph: BCCI

Paceman Bumrah, who had not played Test cricket for a year, dismissed New Zealand captain Tom Latham for a duck with the third delivery of the day to bring Nicholls to the crease as India's bowlers dominated early on at the Basin Reserve.

Nicholls ground out the runs with great application while the wickets continued to fall at the other end, accelerating a little to put on 39 for the third wicket with Rachin Ravindra. Bumrah (3-52) claimed his third victim in the shape of Tom Blundell shortly after lunch to leave the hosts on the ropes at 70-5 and Glenn Phillips came out to the middle to join Nicholls.

Nicholls and Phillips' Record Partnership

IMAGE: Henry Nicholls (113 not out) and Glenn Phillips stitched a 173-run stand for the unbroken sixth wicket to script a sensational recovery. Photograph: PhotosportNZ/BLACKCAPS/X

The pair, finding the batting easier as the day wore on, transformed New Zealand's fortunes in an unbroken partnership of 173 with Nicholls claiming his 12th Test century, a fifth at the Basin Reserve, with a single late in the final session. With the innings in danger of collapsing, Nicholls and Phillips joined forces to script a remarkable recovery.

The duo displayed excellent composure and determination, combining solid defensive technique with positive strokeplay to gradually wrestle back control from the Indian bowlers. Phillips complemented Nicholls brilliantly with an unbeaten 94 off 182 balls, striking 13 boundaries. He brought an attacking dimension to the partnership, rotating the strike effectively and capitalising on scoring opportunities to keep the scoreboard moving.

IMAGE: Henry Nicholls in action. Photograph: BCCI

The pair's 173-run partnership for the sixth wicket off 322 deliveries, completely shifting the momentum in New Zealand's favour. Their stand also ensured that India went wicketless in the final phase of the day, despite Shubman Gill rotating his bowling options in search of a breakthrough.

"It was really nice," said Nicholls.

"The position we're in (and) to have that partnership with Glenn. "His energy is infectious. The way he came out and put a bit more pressure on them probably allowed me just to go about my work. For us to both be there at the end of the day is even more pleasing."

Day 2 Outlook and Indian Bowling Concerns

IMAGE: Akash Deep celebrates having Rachin Ravindra caught behind by Rishabh Pant. Photograph: BCCI

Nicholls will resume on day two unbeaten on 113 after a scare on 102 when he spooned a Prasidh Krishna delivery into the air off a top edge. Devdutt Padikkal and wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant raced to make the catch but their communication was poor and the square-leg fielder spilled it into the grass.

Bumrah apart, India's seam bowling increasingly lacked penetration as the ball got older and questions will be asked in India as to why Anshul Kamboj and Krishna were selected ahead of Mohammed Siraj.

It was all very different at the start of the day after India skipper Shubman Gill, having looked at the grass on the wicket, won the toss and elected to send out the bowlers.

Bumrah bamboozled Latham with a delivery that moved in off the seam and rattled the opener's leg stump and Kamboj ensured both New Zealand openers were gone inside the first four overs when he had Devon Conway caught behind for four.

Ravindra scored 15 before swiping at an Akash Deep delivery and edging it behind, and Bumrah removed Daryl Mitchell cheaply with the help of a sharp catch from Yashasvi Jaiswal at short leg when he returned for a second spell before lunch.