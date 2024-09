Photograph: Kind Courtesy England Cricket/X

Joe Root's historic 34th Test century was made even more special by a heartwarming moment.

As he walked up the Lord's stairs after reaching his hundred, he was greeted by a heartfelt embrace from his proud father, Matt Root.

Root's century, his second of the match, surpassed Alastair Cook's long-standing record for most Test centuries by an England player.

The crowd's standing ovation was a testament to the admiration and respect for Root's cricketing prowess.