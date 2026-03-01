HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Alyssa Healy's ton in farewell ODI propels Australia to huge total

Alyssa Healy's ton in farewell ODI propels Australia to huge total

March 01, 2026 14:15 IST

Alyssa Healy's spectacular century in her last international appearance, along with Beth Mooney's ton, propelled Australia to a dominant score against India in the final women's ODI.

Australia's Alyssa Healy signed off from ODI cricket with a stunning hundred in the third women's ODI against India in Hobart on Sunday.

IMAGE: Australia's Alyssa Healy signed off from ODI cricket with a stunning hundred in the third women's ODI against India in Hobart on Sunday. Photograph: ICC

Key Points

  • Alyssa Healy scores a brilliant 158 in her final ODI against India.
  • Beth Mooney hits unbeaten century, contributing to Australia's massive total.
  • Australia post a formidable 409 for 7 against India in the third and final ODI.
  • Sneh Rana took two wickets for India, while Shree Charani conceded over 100 runs.

Captain Alyssa Healy drew curtains on her international career on a high, smashing 158 to power Australia to a mammoth 409 for 7 against India in the third and final women's ODI in Hobart on Sunday.

Besides Healy, wicketkeeper Beth Mooney slammed an unbeaten 106 off 84 balls.

 

Sent in to bat, Australia lost Phoebe Litchfield (14) early but Healy and Georgia Voll (62 off 52) shared 134 runs for the second wicket and then Healy and Mooney stitched 145 runs for the third wicket to hand Australia a launching pad for a big score.

Healy, playing her 126th and last international match, decorated her eighth ODI century with as many 27 boundaries and two maximums.

Voll hit seven fours and one six during her knock, while Mooney's knock was studded with 10 hits to the fence and one six.

Annabel Sutherland (23) and Nicola Cary (34 off 15) played good hands towards the end.

For India, Sneh Rana (2/66) picked up two wickets while and Shree Charani (2/106) became only the third bowler to concede 100 plus runs in an ODI.

Brief scores:

Australia Women: 409 for 7 in 50 overs (Alyssa Healy 158, Beth Mooney 106 not out; Sneh Rana 2/66, Shree Charani 2/106) vs India women.

