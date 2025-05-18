HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Head's IPL comeback delayed due to Covid-19!

Head's IPL comeback delayed due to Covid-19!

By REDIFF CRICKET
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

Last updated on: May 18, 2025 20:01 IST

x

Travis Head

Sunrisers Hyderabad's opener Travis Head will miss the team's next match against Lucknow Super Giants, as he has been sidelined due to COVID-19.

According to media reports, Head tested positive for COVID in Australia, delaying his return to India.

According to SRH Head Coach Daniel Vettori, Head is reportedly recovering well. 

'Travis is coming in tomorrow morning. He was delayed. He actually had COVID, so he couldn’t travel. He’ll get in tomorrow morning and we’ll assess how he is after that,' Vettori told reporters ahead of the game in Lucknow on Sunday.

Head has been underwhelming this season scoring just 281 runs thus far.

Already out of contention for the IPL 2025 playoffs, SRH has three matches left to play this season. The side is placed eighth on the points table after 11 matches.

Photograph: BCCI

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Underuse of Russell caused KKR's downfall?
Underuse of Russell caused KKR's downfall?
How Shastri helped Rohit turn around Test fortunes
How Shastri helped Rohit turn around Test fortunes
ECB surprise! Data analysts axed ahead of India Tests
ECB surprise! Data analysts axed ahead of India Tests
Dravid's mantra for aspiring cricketers: 'Understand yourself'
Dravid's mantra for aspiring cricketers: 'Understand yourself'
IPL PIX: Kings down Royals; inch closer to play-offs
IPL PIX: Kings down Royals; inch closer to play-offs

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Lovely Sikkim Marks 50 Years

webstory image 2

9 Homemade Pizzas For A Weekend Feast

webstory image 3

Prakash Mehra's 8 Hit Songs

VIDEOS

Col Sofia Qureshi's sister takes out 'Sindoor Yatra' to honour Armed Forces1:20

Col Sofia Qureshi's sister takes out 'Sindoor Yatra' to...

CJI Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai visits Chaityabhoomi in Mumbai1:49

CJI Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai visits Chaityabhoomi in Mumbai

'Between Pakistan and Hell, I would prefer to go to hell'2:02

'Between Pakistan and Hell, I would prefer to go to hell'

Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD