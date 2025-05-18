Head's IPL comeback delayed due to Covid-19!

Sunrisers Hyderabad's opener Travis Head will miss the team's next match against Lucknow Super Giants, as he has been sidelined due to COVID-19.

According to media reports, Head tested positive for COVID in Australia, delaying his return to India.

According to SRH Head Coach Daniel Vettori, Head is reportedly recovering well.

'Travis is coming in tomorrow morning. He was delayed. He actually had COVID, so he couldn’t travel. He’ll get in tomorrow morning and we’ll assess how he is after that,' Vettori told reporters ahead of the game in Lucknow on Sunday.

Head has been underwhelming this season scoring just 281 runs thus far.

Already out of contention for the IPL 2025 playoffs, SRH has three matches left to play this season. The side is placed eighth on the points table after 11 matches.

