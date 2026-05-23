Gambhir to decide on Suryakumar's future as India's T20 captain

Suryakumar Yadav's future as India's T20 captain hangs in the balance, with head coach Gautam Gambhir's backing potentially overriding concerns about his recent form and the selection committee's doubts.

IMAGE: Head coach Gautam Gambhir's stated comfort with Suryakumar Yadav will make him a key figure in the final call. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Suryakumar Yadav's T20 captaincy hinges on Gautam Gambhir's support amid concerns over his batting form.

The selection committee is reportedly unconvinced about Suryakumar's place in the team as a batter.

Gautam Gambhir's strong relationship with Suryakumar Yadav could influence the final decision.

Shreyas Iyer, Shubman Gill, and Tilak Varma are potential successors for the T20 captaincy.

Suryakumar Yadav's future as India's T20 captain could primarily be decided by head coach Gautam Gambhir as the national selection committee is not entirely convinced that he can make it to the team purely as a batter, according to a senior BCCI source.

Suryakumar, who was given the moniker 'SKY' by Gambhir, has been struggling for form for a year now.

Within the BCCI, it is understood that the selection panel is in favour of moving on from him but the Board hierarchy also recognises that the coach-captain equation is integral to the dressing-room environment.

And Gambhir's stated comfort with Suryakumar will make him a key figure in the final call.

Suryakumar's Form Under Scrutiny

For close to a year now, Suryakumar's place in the side has remained under scrutiny. At the moment, it is understood that all five selectors largely believe that the current T20 captain should be dropped from the XI.

The view has been gaining ground ever since the emotional dust of the T20 World Cup triumph settled. The selectors, it is learnt, began seeing the future of Indian cricket through a wider lens instead of focussing on the glow of a single tournament.

"Initially the selectors thought that IPL would help Suryakumar regain form like last edition when he crossed 700 runs. But strangely there hasn't been any technical course correction in his game.

"Even the rookiest of pacers are just bowling straight hard lengths and he has no answer. Selectors don't see him playing the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics. It is as simple as that," a senior BCCI source told PTI.

The numbers do make for a grim reading.

Suryakumar managed only 210 runs from 12 innings at a strike-rate of 148 but, more alarmingly, averaged below 18 -- statistics that have sharply contrasted with the aura surrounding one of modern T20 cricket's most inventive batters.

"If someone can't earn his place as a batter, how can he be a leader? Hence it is difficult to retain him but Ajit (Agarkar) and Gautam need to be on same page," the source said.

And therein lies the intrigue.

Gambhir's Influence on Team Selection

Gambhir is not known to operate as a ceremonial head coach.

Those familiar with his working style insist that in any set-up he oversees, the final word often rests with him. More importantly, his relationship with Suryakumar has remained exceptionally warm.

This means that if Gambhir chooses to back Suryakumar and veto the move to sack him, the selection committee may be forced to postpone the inevitable.

Potential Successors In Pipeline

Meanwhile, the corridors of power in Indian cricket are already buzzing with names of possible successors.

Shreyas Iyer remains a powerful contender, armed with tactical sharpness and a strong personality. But whether he and Gambhir can seamlessly coexist remains a question.

Those within the system haven't forgotten Iyer's quiet disappointment when Kolkata Knight Riders' 2024 IPL triumph was widely projected as Gambhir's victory as mentor.

Then there is Shubman Gill, whose stocks have soared yet again after another prolific IPL season leading Gujarat Titans with authority.

Gill, in fact, was originally viewed by Agarkar and company as the long-term all-format leader before a dip in form ahead of the T20 World Cup derailed those plans.

If Suryakumar exits, Gill's reintegration into the T20 side is a possibility although it comes with its own set of complexities.

The think-tank could comfortably envision Gill at the top, with Sanju Samson at No 3 and Ishan Kishan slotting in at four.

However, the rapid rise of teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who is believed to be on the fast track with an eye on the 2028 Olympics, adds another fascinating dimension to the succession puzzle.

And finally, there is Tilak Varma, a name quietly gathering momentum in influential circles.

"Don't rule out Tilak if Surya is sacked. There's a reason that Tilak has been made captain for tri-nation A series where selectors would get to see his leadership skills," the source added.

For now, Indian cricket once again stands on the crossroads where form, future planning and power dynamics are intersecting.

And somewhere amid all the whispers, statistics and succession plans, one reality looms large -- Suryakumar's fate may ultimately depend on whether Gambhir still believes his captain deserves one final series.