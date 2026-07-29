'90-run win on his 90th birthday': West Indies dedicate Test victory to Sobers

West Indies Test captain Roston Chase dedicated his team's significant 90-run victory against Pakistan in the first Test to Sir Garfield Sobers.

IMAGE: West Indies' players celebrate a wicket during the first Test against Pakistan. Photograph: Windies Cricket/X

Key Points West Indies secured a 90-run victory over Pakistan in the first Test, taking a 1-0 lead in the two-match series.

Captain Roston Chase dedicated the win to Sir Garfield Sobers, noting the coincidence of the 90-run margin and Sobers' would-be 90th birthday.

Sir Garfield Sobers, who passed away on July 17, 2026, was a legendary all-rounder for West Indies, known for his batting, bowling, and fielding prowess.

Jayden Seales was instrumental in the victory, claiming five wickets as Pakistan were bowled out for 120 chasing 211.

West Indies defeated Pakistan by 90 runs in the first Test to take a a 1-0 lead in the two-match series in Trinidad on Tuesday. The victory was dedicated to Garry Sobers on what would have been his 90th birthday, on July 28, 2026.

Remembering a Legend

Sobers, who passed away on July 17, 2026, represented the West Indies in 93 Test matches between 1954 and 1974, scoring 8,032 runs at an average of 57.78, including 26 centuries, while also claiming 235 wickets.

He was universally acclaimed for his all-round abilities as a left-handed batter, versatile left-arm bowler, and brilliant fielder.

Among his greatest achievements was his unbeaten 365 against Pakistan in 1958, then the highest individual score in Test cricket, a record that stood for 36 years.

Chase's Dedication

Speaking in a video shared by Cricket West Indies, Chase said the Cricket icon remained an inspiration for everyone in the West Indies dressing room and hoped the cricket great would be proud of the team's performance.

"On behalf of the West Indies senior cricket men's team, we'd like to dedicate this victory to the late great Sir Garfield Sobers. He's a legend of the game, a hero of everyone in this dressing room. He's done everything on the cricket field and is so iconic that he would have been 90 years old today and we won by 90 runs, so it was destined for him," Chase said.

The West Indies captain said the team had discussed making the victory special for Sobers and hoped the legendary cricketer was "smiling" on them.

"We had the chat about trying to make him feel special in his grave, and I hope he's smiling on us right now. So, Sir Garfield Sobers, I want to say thank you for everything that you've done for West Indies cricket. And we've tried to make you proud. We hope you're happy and may you continue to rest in peace," Chase added.

Match Details and Series Outlook

Jayden Seales claimed five wickets as the hosts bowled Pakistan out for 120 while chasing 211. Pakistan suffered their eighth consecutive away Test defeat, while West Indies secured an unassailable lead in the series.

Babar Azam scored a half-century but ran out of partners, while injured Shan Masood struggled with a fractured finger.

The second Test between West Indies and Pakistan commences in Port of Spain on August 2.