How Ricky Ponting helped Punjab Kings' Wadhera during tough times in IPL 2026

'This happens only if you have an experienced coach who has himself gone through such things.'

IMAGE: Punjab Kings' Nehal Wadhera said head coach Ricky Ponting personally approached him and offered reassurance at a time when his confidence was affected by his lack of runs during IPL 2026. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Nehal Wadhera credited head coach Ricky Ponting for creating a positive and encouraging environment at Punjab Kings, motivating players to improve.

Wadhera highlighted the influence of senior players and coaching staff, including Shreyas Iyer and Brad Haddin, in setting high standards.

Ponting personally reassured Wadhera during a difficult IPL 2026 season, boosting his confidence despite a lack of runs.

Wadhera's successful IPL 2025 season saw him score 369 runs, playing a crucial role in PBKS's journey to the final.

Punjab Kings batter Nehal Wadhera has credited head coach Ricky Ponting with creating a positive and encouraging environment within the franchise during IPL 2026, saying the Australian great's approach motivates players to push themselves and continuously work towards improvement.

The 25-year-old Punjab said being surrounded by experienced coaches and senior players influences younger cricketers and motivates them to raise their standards.

The Power of Positive Influence

"When you have positive people around you, you tend to have positive thoughts. As there's a very good saying, 'You are an average of the five people around you,'" Wadhera told ANI.

The PBKS batter highlighted the influence of the franchise's support staff and senior players, including captain Shreyas Iyer, assistant coach Brad Haddin, bowling coach James Hopes, and teammates such as Arshdeep Singh and Shashank Singh.

"So if you're surrounded by such people around you like Ricky Ponting, Shreyas Iyer, Brad Haddin, and then we have James Hopes, the coaching staff, then all the players, Arshdeep Singh, Prabhsimran, Priyansh, Shashank, you feel really motivated to do well for the IPL, for the country," he said.

Learning by Example

According to Wadhera, players often learn through observation rather than direct instruction, particularly when senior members of the squad lead by example.

"And you tend to pick certain things from them when you see everyone is working hard on their game, and everyone wants to put their best foot forward. If someone is working really hard, you don't want to be the laziest person in the room," he said.

The left-handed batter explained that witnessing teammates dedicate extra time to training often encourages others to put in additional effort as well.

"Even if you're the laziest, when you see someone working so hard, you also tend to get up out of your bed and do something extra. So that's how, without even saying it to players, they set an example by doing things themselves," he added.

Wadhera singled out PBKS captain Shreyas Iyer for his disciplined approach, revealing that the India batter's commitment to training, fitness and diet left a lasting impression on younger players.

"Like Shreyas Iyer, he used to go to the ground early, do his training, do his gym, do his batting, focuses on his diet. So these are certain things which senior players don't have to say to the other players, but you just tend to pick them up," he said.

He added that consistency and attention to detail are essential in a sport as demanding as cricket.

"Cricket is such a competitive game; you can't take anything for granted. You have to tick every box," Wadhera said.

Ponting's Reassurance and Wadhera's IPL Journey

Wadhera enjoyed a productive IPL 2025 season, scoring 369 runs in 16 matches at an average of 30.75 and a strike rate of more than 145.

However, he struggled to reproduce that form in the 2026 edition, managing just 65 runs. Despite his lean run with with the bat, Wadhera said Ponting personally approached him and offered reassurance at a time when his confidence was affected by his lack of runs.

The batter said the former Australian captain's words reminded him of the trust the franchise had placed in him.

"He was the first person to come to that player. Even though I wasn't doing well this season, he came up to me himself, and I was really disappointed. I was talking to him, and he was like, 'You are our senior player, we back you, and you just have to express yourself, enjoy yourself,'" Wadhera recalled.

The PBKS batter believes such reassurance can only come from a coach who has experienced the highs and lows of international cricket firsthand.

"These kinds of words just boost your confidence. So I think this happens only if you have an experienced coach who has himself gone through such things," he stated.

PBKS Off-Season Camp

Wadhera's association with PBKS came after Mumbai released him ahead of the 2025 mega auction. He entered the bidding process with a base price of Rs 30 lakh, with Chennai Super Kings, Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals among the franchises that showed interest in securing his services.

PBKS eventually acquired the left-handed batter for Rs 4.20 crore. The move proved beneficial for both Wadhera and the franchise, as he produced his most productive IPL season in 2025. He amassed 369 runs in 16 matches at an average of 30.75 and a strike rate of more than 145, playing a key role in PBKS' journey to the final as part of the team's strong Indian core.

Meanwhile, PBKS commenced a five-day off-season training camp in New Chandigarh on August 11, with the programme set to run until August 15.

The current batch includes six players including, Prabhsimran Singh, Shashank Singh, Harpreet Brar, Pyla Avinash, Praveen Dubey, and Nehal.

The pre-season camp is being conducted under the supervision of the franchise's coaching group, with Trevor Gonsalves leading the programme at the venue.