He Scored 400 Not Out, Then Called Dad in Tears. The Story Behind It

Chinmay Sutar etched his name in Indian cricket history by scoring a magnificent 400 not out for Mizoram in the Ranji Trophy, a monumental achievement that reflects years of perseverance and a deep-seated dream to excel in red-ball cricket.

IMAGE: Chinmay Sutar became only the second player in Ranji Trophy history to score 400, after B B Nimbalkar, when he hit 400 not out against Nagaland in their Ranji Trophy match on Monday. Photograph: X

Key Points Chinmay Sutar scored an unbeaten 400 for Mizoram against Nagaland in the Ranji Trophy, becoming the second Indian to achieve a quadruple century after BB Nimbalkar.

The historic knock was particularly emotional for Sutar, coming after a career marked by disappointments and a strong desire to play red-ball cricket.

Sutar shared the moment with his father, Rajesh, a former Mumbai first-class cricketer, who has been a constant source of support and encouragement.

His 10th-wicket partnership of 189 runs with Lalrempuia Chhakchhuak (14 not out) was crucial in reaching the milestone and setting a formidable total.

Sutar's move from Mumbai to Mizoram was driven by his ambition to play red-ball cricket, highlighting the growing opportunities and dedication in North East cricket.

Chinmay Sutar trembled with emotion while talking to his dad, Rajesh, after making a historic 400 not out for Mizoram against Nagaland in the Ranji Trophy Plate Group match on Monday. It was not merely because of becoming the second Indian batter after BB Nimbalkar (443 not out) to score a quadruple century. But the moment of joy came after several near misses and disappointments in his career.

"Yes, it (scoring 400) was a great feeling, I think, it felt like a dream for me," Sutar told PTI from Sovima, Nagaland.

Rajesh, who played seven first-class matches for Mumbai, was the first person Sutar shared that dreamy moment with. "Oh, yeah. The first person I called after the day's play was my father. It was a big milestone, and I wanted to share it first with my dad. He has been a big supporter of mine from early years.

A Father's Support and a Crucial Partnership

"He remained by my side whenever I missed out on a chance to play and advised me to stay strong and trust my abilities. And, now, a big moment came in my career, I thought he should be the first person I speak to," he said.

But Sutar could not have scripted that historic moment without the brave-hearted Lalrempuia Chhakchhuak. Chhakchhuak played out 76 balls to remain unbeaten on 14, adding 189 runs for the 10th wicket with Sutar. The 29-year-old complimented Chhakchhuak for his unwavering support.

"He really batted well, without any nerves. Actually, I was not focussing on whether to get to 300 or anything. I just wanted to score as many runs as possible for the team.

"We were focussing on scoring 20 runs at a time, and we were keeping those small targets in mind. So, we could get around 400 or 450. So, that's what we tried to do and it came off well," he said.

The Move to Mizoram and Future Goals

Mizoram declared their first innings closed at 581 for nine, immediately after Sutar reached the landmark. It was always a dream for him to play red-ball cricket but the right-hand batter, who played a handful of Vijay Hazare Trophy matches for Mumbai, was not getting enough chances with his home team.

Therefore, Sutar decided to find another team to fulfil his ambition. "Yes, obviously, it was a difficult decision for me. But I always wanted to play red-ball cricket. I was not getting those chances in Mumbai.

"So, when I got a chance to play for Mizoram, I did not want to let go of the possibility of playing red-ball matches. So, I took it," he said.

But how tough was it for him to adjust to the vastly different conditions and facilities in Mizoram? "Obviously, the Mizoram players, all of them are from the North East I think. They don't get as big a crowd for matches as we get in Mumbai or some other states. But they are very keen to perform and the players are very hungry to learn.

"They are very hardworking as well. So, that's the thing I saw with Mizoram cricket, which is a really great thing for domestic cricket, and cricket in this part of the country is growing very fast now," he detailed.

Having said that, Sutar knows that the job is only half done. He said the focus has now shifted to bag full points against Nagaland. "We have put on board a big total. So, we will try to get them out early because the pitch is good. So, we will have to be patient with our bowling.

"So, the first thing is to get them out early and then make them follow-on. If we bowl well it can happen and tomorrow's (3rd day's) morning session will be very crucial for us," he added.