'He Might Want To Play IPL, But Don't Go There'

'All the young players might want to play the shorter format, but India should be looking to preserve him for the Test format.'

IMAGE: Manav Suthar celebrates with the match ball after his 10-wicket haul in the opening Test in Galle. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Manav Suthar made a sensational start to his Test career, taking 10 wickets in his second Test against Sri Lanka and a five-wicket haul on debut.

Cheteshwar Pujara believes India should prioritise preserving Suthar for the Test format, urging him not to alter his natural bowling style for T20 cricket or the IPL.

Pujara emphasised that Suthar's willingness to flight the ball and bowl slower are strengths in red-ball cricket that should not be sacrificed.

Suthar, currently with the Gujarat Titans, has had limited IPL opportunities but his Test performances are generating significant excitement.

Manav Suthar could hardly have asked for a better start to his Test career.

The 24-year-old left-arm spinner produced a sensational performance in Galle as India beat Sri Lanka by 165 runs in the first Test to take a 1-0 lead in the two-match series.

Playing only his second Test, Suthar picked up six wickets in the second innings and finished with a stunning 10-wicket match haul.

It was another strong statement from the youngster, who had already made an impact on his Test debut against Afghanistan in June with a five-wicket haul. His performance in Galle has now given India another exciting option in the longest format.

Pujara's Call to Preserve Test Talent

Cheteshwar Pujara believes Suthar's success makes it even more important for India to protect his natural game.

Pujara urged the team management to prioritise his Test development and not allow the demands of T20 cricket or the IPL to change his approach.

'Try to preserve him. All young players might want to play the shorter format, but India should be looking to preserve him for the Test format. Yes, he might want to play the IPL, but don't go there," Pujara said on the Sony Sports Network.

'If he gets the opportunity to play the IPL, that's fine, but don't change your strength,' Pujara, one of the finest Indian Test batters in the 21st century, added.

Retaining Natural Strengths

Pujara feels Suthar does not need to make major changes to his bowling to succeed in different formats. Instead, he wants the spinner to retain the qualities that have made him effective in red-ball cricket.

'He doesn't need to change his bowling much. Just when it comes to white-ball cricket, you need to have that flatter trajectory. I don't mind him playing in the IPL. If he plays in the IPL, if he's successful in the IPL, that is fine, but don't change your strength,' he added.

Flight and Pace: Suthar's Key Attributes

For Pujara, Suthar's willingness to flight the ball and bowl slightly slower is a strength, particularly in Test cricket. He believes the youngster should not sacrifice those qualities simply to fit into the demands of T20 cricket.

'For someone like Manav Suthar, who is flighting the ball, who is willing to go a little slower, when it comes to red-ball cricket, you don't need to change that. Don't change yourself just for the IPL. I can understand, but don't change your natural ability, which is to flight the ball,' Pujara said.

Suthar has had limited opportunities in the IPL, playing five matches and taking two wickets for the Gujarat Titans.

For now, however, it is his performances in Test cricket that are turning heads. After a five-wicket haul on debut and a 10-wicket match haul in only his second Test, Manav Suthar has given India plenty of reason to be excited about what lies ahead.