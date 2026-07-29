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He made me who I am': Sachin's Guru Purnima post touches hearts

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi July 29, 2026 19:14 IST 2 Minutes Read
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On Guru Purnima, cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar shared an emotional tribute to his late childhood coach, Ramakant Achrekar, acknowledging his profound influence on his legendary career and personal growth.

Sachin Tendulkar

IMAGE: Sachin Tendulkar pays tribute to coach Ramakant Achrekar. Photograph: Sachin Tendulkar/X

Key Points

  • Sachin Tendulkar paid a heartfelt tribute to his late coach Ramakant Achrekar on Guru Purnima.
  • Tendulkar expressed lasting gratitude for Achrekar's guidance in his cricketing journey and personal development.
  • The legendary coach was instrumental in nurturing Tendulkar's talent from a young age.
  • The bond between Tendulkar and Achrekar is celebrated as one of Indian sport's most cherished relationships.
  • Tendulkar's tribute highlights the profound impact of a mentor on a student's life and career.

Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar paid heartfelt tribute to his childhood coach late Ramakant Achrekar on Guru Purnima, saying he always has "one more 'thank you' left to say" to the man who played a defining role in shaping him as a cricketer and human being.

Tendulkar's Enduring Gratitude For His Mentor

Sachin Tendulkar

Tendulkar, who always made it a point to visit Achrekar's residence every year to seek his blessings when the legendary coach was alive, continued the tradition of remembering his mentor through an emotional post on social media.

"Standing here today, I realised something. No matter how many years pass, I'll always feel like I have one more 'thank you' left to say. Thank you for believing in me, guiding me, and helping me become the person I am. Happy Guru Purnima, Achrekar Sir," Tendulkar wrote on X.

 

Achrekar, one of Indian cricket's most celebrated coaches, spotted Tendulkar's extraordinary talent as a youngster and played a defining role in nurturing the batting great, who went on to become the highest run-scorer in international cricket and the first player to score 100 international centuries.

The bond between coach and student remained one of Indian sport's most cherished relationships, with Tendulkar never missing an opportunity to acknowledge Achrekar's influence on his illustrious journey.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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