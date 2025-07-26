HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
He just hit Australia's quickest T20 century- Guess who?

July 26, 2025 11:09 IST

Tim David

IMAGE: Tim David hit 11 sixes and six fours to finish on unbeaten 102 off 37 deliveries. Photograph: ICC/X

Middle order batter Tim David smashed the fastest Twenty20 International century for Australia as they sealed a six-wicket victory over the West Indies in the third T20 on Friday to take an unassailable 3-0 lead in their five-match series.

David hit 11 sixes and six fours to finish on unbeaten 102 off 37 deliveries, with Australia crushing the hosts with 23 balls to spare at Warner Park in Basseterre, Saint Kitts.

"I was just having a great time in the middle playing for Australia...I didn't think I would get the opportunity to get a hundred for Australia so I'm stoked," David said.

"The pitch was good and small boundaries so you have to back your strengths. Warner Park is a great place to bat and it was great to have experience here in the CPL (Caribbean Premier League).

 

"I've spent a lot of time working on power hitting but now I'm working on my shot selection."

Put into bat after Australia won the toss, West Indies got off to a solid start helped by a 125-run opening stand between Shai Hope and Brandon King.

Mitchell Owen provided Australia with a much-needed breakthrough when he took out King, who had holed out to deep forward square, while Shimron Hetmyer (9), Sherfane Rutherford (12) and Rovman Powell (9) were all removed cheaply.

West Indies' total was boosted by a fine unbeaten 102 off 57 balls by captain Hope as they posted 214-4.

Australia's reply initially stuttered as they found themselves 61-3 in 5.5 overs, but David scored a sparkling ton to eclipse Josh Inglis' record (43 balls) for fastest T20 century for Australia by six deliveries.

"I don't think we had enough runs on the board. On a pitch like that with the dimension of the ground, we know it's going to be hard to defend. I think we fell a few runs short and with the ball we needed to pick up more wickets," Hope said.

"We're very powerful strikers but we have to give credit to the Australian bowlers, they've bowled very well in the death overs."

Australia had won the first T20 by three wickets and second by eight wickets.

"We've played well so far in the series. We've executed well with the ball and there are no words for that innings from Tim David. We're giving guys opportunities in different roles. As a group we've played really good cricket," Australia captain Mitchell Marsh said.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
