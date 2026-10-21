'He Can't Walk In Right Now': Captain Shreyas' Big Statement On Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

'He is very young, he has more years to get opportunities. It's not like he can walk in right now, because our openers are scoring consistently, and they have won the World Cup.'

IMAGE: Since being picked for the England and Ireland tour earlier this year, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has featured in eight of the 21 T20Is India have played so far in 2026. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Shreyas Iyer confirmed that Vaibhav Sooryavanshi cannot currently secure a spot in the T20I playing XI due to the consistent form of openers Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson.

Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson played crucial roles in India's recent T20I World Cup victory, solidifying their positions at the top of the order.

Iyer emphasised the importance of keeping young talents like Sooryavanshi content within the dressing room, assuring him that opportunities will arise in the future.

Sooryavanshi gained valuable experience opening the innings at the Asian Games when Sanju Samson moved to number three.

India's T20 captain Shreyas Iyer said young batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi cannot "walk" into the playing XI just yet as Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson are scoring consistently at the top, insisting that the teenager will get his chances in due course.

Current Opening Dynamics

Since being picked for the England and Ireland tour earlier this year, Sooryavanshi has so far featured in eight of the 21 T20Is India have played with regular openers Abhishek and Samson performing consistently. The 15-year-old has made a good start to his India career, amassing 246 runs in eight T20Is at a strike rate of 186.36 with two fifties.

Both of them played a key role in India defending their T20I World Cup title earlier this year.

"It's important that a talent like him (Sooryavanshi) should always be happy around the dressing room," Iyer said on the eve of the five-match T20I series against New Zealand in Christchurch in Wednesday.

"He is very young, he has more years to get opportunities. It's not like he can walk in right now, because our openers are scoring consistently, and they have won the World Cup."

Sooryavanshi's Development And Future

At the Asian Games, Samson dropped down to number three to accommodate Sooryavanshi, allowing the youngster to open the innings.

Iyer, however, believes the youngster's exposure to overseas conditions will help him prepare better for future assignments.

"So, if you see, when he is coming overseas, he will get a fair idea how to play on these particular wickets. "Next time, whenever he comes in these conditions, he will be very well-prepared. And he can also instruct the other team members, whoever comes here for the first time."