'He can play for India for long': Gill on Suthar

Young left-arm spinner Manav Suthar delivered a 'magnificent' 10-wicket match haul, earning high praise from captain Shubman Gill, as India secured a dominant 165-run victory over Sri Lanka in the first Test, with Devdutt Padikkal also starring with a century.

IMAGE: Manav Suthar celebrates a wicket. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Manav Suthar, a left-arm spinner, delivered a 'magnificent' 10-wicket match haul (10 for 126), including 6 for 55 in the second innings, earning high praise from captain Shubman Gill.

Devdutt Padikkal was named Player of the Match for his crucial knock of 167 in the first innings, stepping in at No. 3 due to an injury.

India secured a 165-run victory over Sri Lanka in the first Test, a result that relieved pressure on the team, though they remain fifth in the World Test Championship standings.

Skipper Shubman Gill expressed confidence in Suthar's potential to play for India for a long time and lauded Padikkal's dominant batting performance.

Sri Lanka captain Dhananjaya de Silva believed the toss played a significant role, allowing India to bat first and capitalise on the conditions.

The "magnificent" Manav Suthar has already shown a lot of promise and will serve Indian cricket for a long time, skipper Shubman Gill said after the young left-arm spinner's 10-wicket match haul headlined his team's 165-run victory over Sri Lanka in the first Test.

Suthar, who took 6 for 55 in the second innings, finished with a match haul of 10 for 126. This was his second successive five-for in as many games.

Gill Praises Suthar and Padikkal

"He has been bowling magnificently. Looks like a very promising guy and someone who can play for India for a long time," Gill said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

He was all praise for Devdutt Padikkal, who got the player of the match award for his knock of 167 in the first innings. Padikkal was drafted in as No. 3 after Sai Sudharsan failed to recover from his big toe injury.

"He has magnificent to watch. Important to get hundreds but even after getting a hundred. He got a big one. Being in a competitive match and in a comfortable position…the way he batted and dominated in the second innings, was great to watch," Gill said.

World Test Championship Ambitions

The skipper was happy that the victory released a bit of pressure even though India remain fifth in the World Test Championship with 53.33 percentage points. Australia (77.78), South Africa (75) and Bangladesh (66.67), fresh from their historic triumph over the Aussies, are placed ahead of India. "That (WTC final) is the ultimate goal. Test wins do not come easy and this one is delightful," he said.

Just after India won the game, the heavens opened up and the team seemed relieved that the weather gods didn't play spoilsport. "It is a very satisfying win for us. We were in a comfortable position, but were not sure if the match would go on (because of the weather), but the team responded well."

India's Aggressive Batting Approach

Gill wasn't really perturbed that India were bowled out for 193 in their second innings at Galle, in their bid to score quick runs.

"Not really (bothered). We wanted to get (a lead) around 400 in the third innings. Wicket was not easy to score runs at will, so were looking to play more aggressively. We were unsure as to how many overs we would be able to bowl on days four and five. In that process, we lost a few wickets but we were still in a comfortable position."

Padikkal on Pitch Conditions

Padikkal, one of India's heroes, felt that negotiating Sri Lankan left-arm spinners wasn't a problem as there wasn't a lot of bite off the surface.

"It was a bit of a slowish wicket, was not providing a lot of bite, so left-handed batters were able to negate the left-arm spinners. In the end, it was all about who came out on top with their skillset," Padikkal said after being adjudged player of the match for his aggregate of 211 runs (167 and 44).

"The wicket had its natural wear and tear, was a good Test wicket. Turned a lot more from the third day onwards."

Sri Lanka's Perspective

Sri Lanka skipper Dhananjaya de Silva was of the opinion that toss played a huge role as India opted to bat first and made best use of the conditions. "They won the toss, get the runs on the board, and with our batting, we lost wickets and it went downhill from there. I thought from the second day onwards, we were in the game. Boys fought hard, even in the fourth innings. It is not easy (batting last in Galle)," De Silva said.

De Silva was of the opinion that the track was good for batting during the first three days.

"Good to bat on first three days. Obviously fourth innings would not be easy in Galle. The starts Rahul and Padikkal got, they made them big and put pressure."