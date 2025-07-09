HCA president Rao taken into custody by Telangana CID

IMAGE: Hyderabad Cricket Association president A Jagan Mohan Rao. Photograph: A Jagan Mohan Rao/X

Hyderabad Cricket Association president A Jagan Mohan Rao and four others were on Wednesday taken into custody by the Telangana CID for questioning in connection with the allegations levelled against him and others by Sunrisers Hyderabad during IPL 2025 earlier this year, police said.



HCA office bearers including Jagan Mohan Rao, Treasurer C Srinivas Rao, CEO Sunil Kante, General Secretary Rajender Yadav and his wife G Kavita were taken into custody for questioning, a senior police official said.



Earlier, Telangana

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy had ordered an inquiry into Sunrisers Hyderabad's plea seeking intervention of cricket governing bodies to halt the recurring 'blackmailing tactics' by the HCA. The state unit, however, denied all such charges by the franchise.In a letter to the Board of Control for Cricket in India and the Indian Premier League Governing Council, Sunrisers Hyderabad alleged that the HCA was 'threatening' the franchise, primarily for more complimentary tickets (free passes).

The franchise also stated that it would consider shifting its home matches to another state if the issue persisted.



However, Jagan Mohan Rao had denied all allegations, saying that no such demands were made to the franchise.