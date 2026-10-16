Hazlewood's big warning ahead of second South Africa Test

Australian fast bowler Josh Hazlewood highlights the critical role of reverse swing on abrasive South African pitches, a factor he believes will be decisive in the ongoing three-Test series.

IMAGE: Australia's Josh Hazlewood believes reverse swing could prove crucial in the Test series against South Africa. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

Key Points Josh Hazlewood predicts reverse swing will be crucial for the three-Test series against South Africa due to abrasive pitches.

Hazlewood effectively used reverse swing in the first Test at Kingsmead in Durban, which Australia won on Tuesday.

The art of reverse swing has become less common recently due to greener wickets and lusher outfields.

South African pitches are abrasive and hard underfoot, causing the ball to deteriorate and reverse swing to occur.

Hazlewood, 35, delivered a career-best 6-49 in Durban after missing last season's Ashes series due to injury.

Australia fast bowler Josh Hazlewood predicts reverse swing may be crucial to the outcome of the three-Test series against South Africa, where abrasive pitches are helping revive a fading art.

Hazlewood extracted swing and used the reversing ball to good effect in the first Test at Kingsmead in Durban, which ended on Tuesday with Australia winning by 214 runs.

Reverse swing could be as vital for the second Test in Gqeberha, which starts on Sunday and where the St George's Park wickets are expected to be similar.

The Resurgence Of Reverse Swing

The art of reverse swing has faded in recent years with greener wickets and lusher outfields keeping the ball newer and less likely to rough up.

“The ball still looks new late in the innings if it gets that far,” said Hazlewood about playing back home in Australia, but it is a different story on tour in South Africa.

“It’s abrasive wickets. It's very hard underfoot,” he explained.

South African Pitch Conditions

"We probably got a hint of swing in the first innings and then as the game goes it just deteriorates more and you get a bit more. So we knew it was crucial," he said of their success in Durban, where he returned carer-best figure of 6-49 in the last innings to secure Australia’s triumph.

"If the wicket is hard, firm, deteriorating and not much seam movement, you're probably going to get that reverse swing," Hazlewood told a pitch-side press conference on Friday as Australia prepared for Sunday.

Hazlewood's Strategy And Performance

"You probably want the ball a bit harder and a little bit of reverse swing rather than a lot of reverse swing and the ball's soft. That's much easier to navigate as a batsman,” he added.

Hazlewood, now 35, produced his performance in Durban after missing all of last season's Ashes series through injury.

Longevity And Future Outlook

“I just play every Test match that comes,” he said of his longevity. "Could be your last one whenever. I don’t think about it much."

"I think you know it was great fun last week playing with the same guys. Doing the work in the last innings and taking the 20 wickets for the game on what was a pretty flat wicket for the majority. I don’t look too far ahead these days.”