HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Cricket » Hazlewood to miss Australia's early T20 World Cup games

Hazlewood to miss Australia's early T20 World Cup games

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 02, 2026 11:44 IST

x

Josh Hazlewood will not travel for Australia's early T20 World Cup matches in Sri Lanka as he continues injury rehabilitation in Sydney.

Josh Hazlewood is recovering from lingering Achilles injury

IMAGE: Josh Hazlewood is recovering from lingering Achilles injury. Photograph: ANI Photo

Australian fast bowler Josh Hazlewood will not travel with the squad for the early part of its T20 World Cup matches in Sri Lanka as he continues his rehabilitation after recovering from an injury here, national selector Tony Dodemaide said on Monday.

Key Points

  • Josh Hazlewood to stay back in Sydney during early T20 World Cup phase.
  • Nathan Ellis, Tim David and Glenn Maxwell arrive in Colombo.
  • Australia begin campaign against Ireland on February 11.
  • Pat Cummins already ruled out of entire tournament.

The trio of Nathan Ellis, Tim David and Glenn Maxwell, however, have reached Colombo and will be joined the Australian squad on Tuesday for the upcoming ICC T20 showpiece, Dodemaide said.

 

Australia will play their four preliminary games in Colombo and Pallekele, starting February 11 against Ireland.

Hazlewood will remain in Sydney during the early part of the tournament, which begins on February 7, to continue his return to play program. Sean Abbott has joined the touring party as a travelling reserve.

Dodemaide said: "Nathan, Tim and Glenn have arrived in Colombo and we look forward to meeting up with them when we arrive from Pakistan.

"We felt with Josh it was more practical and beneficial for him to continue his rehabilitation at home in a familiar environment before travelling to Sri Lanka."

Hazlewood was ruled out of the 2025-26 Ashes series due to a lingering Achilles injury that occurred during his rehabilitation from a previous hamstring strain.

Sean Abbott joins squad as travelling reserve fast bowler

Dodemaide did not reveal the specifics of when exactly Hazlewood would be available for the tournament. Australia's preliminary engagements will end on February 20 and their other group rivals are Oman, Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe.

Last week, seasoned pacer Pat Cummins was ruled out of the entire tournament due to a persistent back injury. He has been replaced in the 15-man squad by Ben Dwarshuis.

Dodemaide said Abbott is there as a backup for Ellis.

"With Nathan also completing his return to play we decided to bring Sean with us as fast bowling cover should anything come up at short notice," he said.

"Sean is an accomplished and versatile international player who has experienced numerous World Cup campaigns. It made sense for him to stay with the group following the Pakistan tour."

The T20 World Cup will be held in venues across India and Sri Lanka from February 7 to March 8.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

'Pakistan bowlers fear facing Indian batters?'
'Pakistan bowlers fear facing Indian batters?'
'Pakistan are going to suffer'
'Pakistan are going to suffer'
Kohli coach urges Pakistan to rethink India match boycott!
Kohli coach urges Pakistan to rethink India match boycott!
Banton, Brook star as England sneak past SL to win series
Banton, Brook star as England sneak past SL to win series
When A Pakistani Coached Punjab's Cricket Team!
When A Pakistani Coached Punjab's Cricket Team!

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

13 Insanely Yum Halwa Recipes

webstory image 2

12 Pics: Fort Kochi Is India's Loveliest Walking Town

webstory image 3

Are These 10 Old-Style Utensils In Your Kitchen?

VIDEOS

Rani Mukerji meets Mumbai Police's dog squad0:58

Rani Mukerji meets Mumbai Police's dog squad

Ameesha Patel's Airport Style Is On Point1:10

Ameesha Patel's Airport Style Is On Point

Aamir Khan's Daughter Ira Khan Looks Stunning in a Saree0:25

Aamir Khan's Daughter Ira Khan Looks Stunning in a Saree

T20 World Cup 2026

T20 World Cup 2026

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO