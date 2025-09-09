HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Hazlewood reveals why Starc, Cummins and he aren't retiring

Source: PTI
September 09, 2025 16:22 IST

'I think everyone still loves the format of Test cricket. There's plenty of Tests coming up in the next two years'

Josh Hazlewood

IMAGE: Josh Hazlewood, who has also grappled with injuries of late, said none of the three is thinking about retiring from the game. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Action Images via Reuters

Australian quick Josh Hazlewood has rejected speculation that the upcoming Ashes series could be the last time that the fearsome pace trio comprising him, Pat Cummins, and Mitchell Starc is seen in action together, saying "everyone still loves" Test cricket to be around for at least two more years.

The three are in their mid-30s and with Cummins dealing with a lumbar bone stress injury, and Starc taking international retirement from T20s, there is a feeling the end of an era is not too far.

 

However, Hazlewood, who has also grappled with injuries of late, said none of the three is thinking about retiring from the game.

"I don't think we're in a position now to say anything, but I think you might sit back at the end and have a think about it," Hazlewood was quoted as saying by SEN Radio.

"I think everyone still loves the format of Test cricket. There's plenty of Tests coming up in the next two years. There's another cycle of the World Test Championship so there's a lot of things still exciting about Test Cricket, not just the Ashes."

"I think we've still got a few more games left in us yet," added Hazlewood.

Starc has recently said that he was quitting T20I cricket to prioritise Test cricket and ODIs and was looking to play the series against India, the IPL, and the 2027 ODI World Cup in South Africa and Zimbabwe.

Cummins, on the other hand, is skipping the upcoming white-ball series against New Zealand and India, and the Shield matches to be fit for the opening Ashes Test beginning in Perth on November 21.

Hazlewood added that Australia's next generation of pacers is also raring to go.

"I probably don't want to name names, but I think there's been a lot coming through the white-ball system in the last few years. We've got good Shield bowlers at every state, and I think it's just a matter of opportunity once they get their chance in Test colours.

"In that format, I think they'll do a great job so there's never any shortage of fast bowlers around Australia I don't think," he added.

Source: PTI
© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
