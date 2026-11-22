Australian fast bowler Josh Hazlewood has addressed Usman Khawaja's recent bombshell revelations regarding the 2018 Sandpapergate scandal, attributing his lack of knowledge about the ball-tampering plot to a professional rather than personal relationship with Khawaja.

IMAGE: Josh Hazlewood has opened up about his relationship with Usman Khawaja, admitting they shared a professional bond but were never close off the field. Photograph: ICC/X

Key Points Josh Hazlewood admitted he and Usman Khawaja were not close off the field, suggesting this limited interaction might explain his unawareness of the 2018 Sandpapergate plot.

Khawaja's autobiography, 'Sabr', alleged that knowledge of the ball-tampering plan extended beyond the three sanctioned players.

Hazlewood stated he had no issue with Khawaja's book or its timing, acknowledging that team environments often involve professional relationships without close personal bonds.

Cameron Bancroft further ignited the controversy with a column challenging bowlers' claims of ignorance, detailing a discussion involving coaches David Saker and Darren Lehmann.

Cricket Australia has announced an independent forum for players to share their accounts of the 2018 incident without fear of sanction, aiming to resolve the revived scandal.

Amid Usman Khawaja’s bombshell revelations about Australia’s 2018 Sandpaper Scandal, Josh Hazlewood has opened up about his relationship with the batter, admitting that while they shared a professional bond, they were never close off the field.

Khawaja alleged in his book that knowledge of the plan to use sandpaper on the ball during the tour of South Africa extended beyond the three players who were sanctioned over the scandal.

Hazlewood's Stance on the Scandal

Hazlewood has said he had no knowledge of the plot and the 35-year-old suggested his limited interaction with Khawaja outside the team environment may explain why he was unaware of any such discussions. Hazlewood explained that, like any workplace, a cricket team has players who get along professionally but do not necessarily socialise outside work. He clarified that he never hated or avoided his teammates, but did not go out of his way to spend time with everyone.

"I think in any work environment, whether it be sport or in the office, and you have a team of 20, there's two or three who you just don't get along with in terms of hanging out," Hazlewood told CODE Sports.

"You get on with each other from a professional point of view and I always did with everyone I played with; I tried to, and I didn't hate them or avoid them at all costs, but I didn't go out of my way to hang out with them," he added.

"It wasn't the closest team. It's been thrown around now about bowlers versus batters, but at that point in time, it might have been true to a degree."

Reactions and Further Developments

Hazlewood said he had no issue with either the publication or timing of Khawaja's book.

"Nothing really sat badly with me... If that's how he wants to portray things and tell his story, then go for it," he added.

The 2018 ball-tampering controversy has resurfaced after Khawaja made several revelations about the scandal in South Africa in his autobiography, Sabr. In the book, Khawaja claimed that everyone in the squad knew about the use of sandpaper. Australia captain Pat Cummins later dismissed Khawaja's claims as "utter nonsense" during a press conference.

Following Cummins' remarks, Cameron Bancroft, who was caught using sandpaper by television cameras during the 2018 South Africa tour, ignited the controversy further with a tell-all column published in The West Australian on Wednesday.

In his 4,000-word column, Bancroft challenged the bowling group's claims that they did not know about the sandpaper use. He recounted a discussion during the tea break on the second day of the Port Elizabeth Test, claiming that bowling coach David Saker and head coach Darren Lehmann were present when David Warner allegedly suggested using sandpaper to roughen one side of the ball.

Cricket Australia's Response

Cricket Australia attempted to draw a line under the revived scandal on Wednesday by announcing an independent forum for all the players to give their accounts of what happened in 2018 without fear of sanction.