Hay, Sears shine as Kiwis down Pakistan to win ODI series

April 02, 2025 14:01 IST

New Zealand paceman Ben Sears celebrates a wicket during the 2nd ODI against Pakistan on Wednesday

IMAGE: New Zealand paceman Ben Sears celebrates a wicket during the 2nd ODI against Pakistan on Wednesday. Photograph: BCCI

Mitchell Hay just missed out on a hundred before Ben Sears took five wickets as New Zealand beat Pakistan by 84 runs in their second one-day international in Hamilton on Wednesday to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Hay reignited New Zealand after a lull midway through their innings, smashing 22 runs in the final over bowled by Mohammad Wasim with two sixes and two fours to finish on 99 not out off 78 balls.

 

It was the 24-year-old's highest score and his pyrotechnics late on guided New Zealand to 292-8, with Muhammad Abbas scoring 41, after the top-order batsmen all got good starts but failed to make significant scores.

Pakistan then struggled in windy, overcast conditions during their innings and lost five wickets for 32 runs as pace bowlers Sears (5-59), Jacob Duffy (3-35) and Will O'Rourke (1-19) extracted plenty of bounce from the wicket.

Haris Rauf walked off following a concussion check after he was hit on the helmet by O'Rourke with Pakistan seven down, but his replacement Naseem Shah frustrated the hosts by scoring 51 in the company of Faheem Ashraf, who made 73.

New Zealand delivered the final blow through the impressive Sears, who had Naseem caught behind as Pakistan finished on 208 in 41.2 overs.

Champions Trophy runners-up New Zealand won the opening ODI in Napier by 73 runs last Saturday thanks to Mark Chapman's 132 and Nathan Smith's 4-60.

The final ODI will be played in Mount Maunganui on Saturday.

The Black Caps also secured the preceding Twenty20 International series 4-1.

 

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Zaheer fumes: Looked like PBKS curator prepared pitch
IPL: What triggered Digvesh's unusual celebration
LSG Vs PBKS: Who Batted Best? Vote!
Oh! Those Memories Of 2011 World Cup Win
Relive The Epic 2011 World Cup Final

