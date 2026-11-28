Former New Zealand cricketer Lou Vincent shares his candid journey from the depths of match-fixing and a life ban to finding peace, rebuilding his life in construction, and actively warning young players about the pervasive dangers of cricket corruption.

IMAGE: Lou Vincent opens up about his life after the match-fixing scandal. Photograph: Lou Vincent/Instagram

Key Points Lou Vincent was handed a life ban from cricket after admitting his involvement in match-fixing across multiple tournaments.

He describes the immense mental challenge of admitting guilt and rebuilding his life after being socially ostracised.

Vincent credits his young kids, honesty, and support from friends, family, and player associations like NZCPA and FICA for his recovery.

Now 48, Vincent has found peace, runs three construction companies in Christchurch, and uses his story to warn young cricketers about the dangers of corruption.

He emphasises that dishonesty and disloyalty to the game, driven by greed or blackmail, are not worth the consequences.

Lou Vincent has gone through hell and come back.

Vincent understands that his rocky journey was largely of his own making after getting involved in match-fixing during multiple tournaments, including English county games, the now-defunct ICL and the Champions League T20.

Caught by the ECB authorities, the former New Zealand wicketkeeper-batter was subsequently handed a life ban, bringing a dramatic end to a career that included more than 100 ODIs for the Black Caps and a Test century against Australia in Perth.

"It was a very sad end to my cricketing career, to be lured into match-fixing, and something that I'll live with forever," Vincent tells PTI on the sidelines of the second Test between India and New Zealand at Hagley Oval.

The Fallout Of Match-Fixing

The hardest part was admitting his guilt and coming to terms with the damage it had done to his reputation and his relationship with a game he loved dearly.

"To go through that, then come out and tell the authorities what had happened and how my involvement started, the damage it did to my reputation and to a game of cricket I loved so dearly was immense."

From being an established international cricketer, Vincent suddenly found himself socially ostracised, struggling to rebuild his life.

"All of a sudden, I was a nobody living in the countryside, and nobody wanted to have anything to do with me."

So, how did he pick up the pieces?

"It was very challenging mentally, but having young kids and looking at them, trying to teach them honesty and good morals, kept me going.

"I realised that although I made some bad decisions when I was mentally weak, I could now look at my kids and say that, although it got me into trouble, being honest has really made a big difference."

Rebuilding Life And Finding Inner Peace

Now 48, Vincent says the process of making peace with himself wasn't easy.

"It starts by looking at yourself in the mirror. For many years, I didn't like the person I had become."

"I loved doing so well in cricket, and to see that sabotaged by my mental weakness, by being involved and saying yes to being involved, took a big mental toll."

Friends, family and professional help eventually helped him deal with the trauma.

"It's been quite simple. I can look in the mirror now. I've learnt to love myself again," he said with a smile that conveyed his inner peace.

"When you look at yourself and see the scars on your face from those tough times, you also realise that it has made you who you are today. And that's a person who wants to give back and look after the good people of the world."

"By telling the truth and being honest, I've attracted a lot of people who have helped me."

The Crucial Role Of Player Associations

Among those who stood by him were the New Zealand Cricket Players' Association (NZCPA) and the international players' body FICA.

Vincent was part of the initial group that helped form the New Zealand association in 2000 and eventually turned to it for support.

"When I went to them and said, 'This is what has happened. We need to sit down and I need to tell you what's going on,' the fact that I had made some bad decisions was acknowledged, but they were a massive support network for me."

"It wasn't just the legal support. There was emotional support and counselling as well. If it wasn't for the Cricket Players Association, or FICA looking after the well-being of players, I don't know where I would be today."

Vincent says player associations have a responsibility that extends beyond protecting cricketers during their playing careers, helping them prepare for life after the sport.

A New Chapter And A Warning To Young Players

He has no plans of returning to cricket through coaching or commentary, having moved on to a completely different profession.

He now runs three construction companies overseeing the building of houses and other projects in Christchurch.

"My life is construction now, and I love overseeing people. I love managing people and being involved with some good projects."

"I think because I am unique in my situation as a New Zealand cricketer, nobody else has really been through what I've been through here."

Asked about former teammate Chris Cairns, who has also endured difficult times, Vincent offered a brief response.

"Chris has been through a lot, but he's an interesting guy and I wish Chris well. Like I said before, I can look at myself in the mirror and be happy with the person who looks back at me because I've been honest."

While he has moved away from professional cricket, Vincent has not completely distanced himself from the game.

He is now using his experience to warn young players about the dangers of corruption, particularly at a time when lucrative leagues and the promise of quick money can make them vulnerable to manipulation.

"Just by being dishonest or disloyal to the game, whether it's greed or blackmail, it's just not worth it."

"Look after the game because the sponsors put a lot of money into running these tournaments. We don't want to blacklist any of it."

Vincent, who also delivers keynote speeches on his experiences, thinks his story could serve as a warning to young cricketers.

"Over the years, I've been using my story to help others. I do a lot of keynote speaking, and, in fact, I should come to India and tell my story a bit more because the biggest issue now is the manipulation of young players into that dark side of sport," he concluded.