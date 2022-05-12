Hesson delighted with Hasaranga's debut season at RCB

IMAGE: Wanindu Hasaranga is currently the second highest wicket-taker in IPL 2022 with 21 wickets. Photograph: BCCI

Royal Challengers Bangalore's Mike Hesson-led support staff feels Sri Lankan leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga has done more than what was expected of him in the ongoing IPL, having entered the team as a direct replacement for Yuzvendra Chahal.

The second highest wicket-taker in the current edition of the league, Hasaranga recently took a five-for to lead his team to victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad.

"From the start, Hasaranga was always getting big players out, he was getting wickets in the middle that got us back in the game, even though he might have got one for 28 which does not cause highlights. He was actually doing a nice job for us," said director of cricket Hesson on RCB Bold Diaries.

Chahal, one of RCB's best bowlers in the last few years, left for Rajasthan Royals ahead of ongoing IPL season to leave a void that was wonderfully filled by the Lankan.

"It was very hard to replace one of our all-time greats and someone like Yuzi, he is an icon at RCB. Hasaranga comes in as his replacement, as the tournament's gone they work out he is a good cricketer as is Yuzi," Hesson said.

RCB's batting and spin bowling coach Sridharan Sriram also lauded the 24-year-old for exceeding expectations.

"What we have done with him is, that his run up has been very up and down so we just fixed his run up the speed at which he delivers is very much the same now.

"He used to run fast, slow there was a mixed up pattern to it but the way the speed at which is running, the angles from which he runs, from where he delivers the ball, we are trying to still experiment and keep getting him better so I think there are little tweaks here and there. At the end of the day, they are delivering the results," Sriram said.

He added, "Replacing Yuzvendra Chahal for RCB was not an easy task; Hasaranga comes in with incredible expectations.

"Everyone knows what Yuzi has done for RCB and to come and fill into his boots and be second on the list of highest wicket taker now, full credit to him because the way he has handled the pressure on the expectation of the Indian public and the RCB fans.

"Some of the criticisms he had to face and how he has bounced back every time, is incredible proof of his sort of temperament."

Speaking about handling pressure situations, Hasaranga said, "I like to get challenges so that's very easy to handle pressure situations for me."