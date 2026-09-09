Harshit Rana Fitness Under Cloud Ahead Of Afghanistan Series

Team India faces a potential setback as pacer Harshit Rana is unlikely to be fit for the upcoming Afghanistan series due to a hamstring injury, while Jasprit Bumrah and Nitish Reddy are on track for their return.

IMAGE: Harshit Rana is yet to recover from a hamstring injury. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Harshit Rana is unlikely to recover from his hamstring injury in time for the three-match series against Afghanistan, starting September 13.

Rana was included in the India squad for the Afghanistan series and the Asian Games squad, subject to fitness.

Washington Sundar, who was also nursing a hamstring injury, has been declared fit for the Afghanistan series.

India pacer Harshit Rana is unlikely to be fit in time for the three-match series against Afghanistan beginning in New Delhi on September 13.

Rana, who last played for India on the England tour, was included in the India squad for the three games in Delhi subject to fitness. He was also named in the Asian Games squad.

Rana's Injury Status

"He has not yet fully recovered from his hamstring injury. He will need more time," said a BCCI source.

Rana was nursing a hamstring injury like Washington Sundar, who has been deemed fit for the Afghanistan series.

Updates on Other Injured Players

Pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah and all-rounder Nitish Reddy, nursing knee and quadriceps injury respectively, were also included in the India squad subject to fitness.

Bumrah has been out of action since India's ODI tour to England in July with a left knee injury. "Both Bumrah and Reddy are on track for their comeback," the source added.

After the Afghanistan series, India play a one-off game against Japan in Tokyo on September 22. They open their Asian Games on September 28.