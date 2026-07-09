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Hamstring injuries force Varun, Harshit out of final two T20Is against England

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A V July 09, 2026 22:16 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Discover how India's T20I campaign against England faces a significant challenge with key bowlers Harshit Rana and Varun Chakaravarthy sidelined due to hamstring injuries, impacting the team's strategy for the crucial remaining matches.

Varun Chakaravarthy

IMAGE: Varun Chakaravarthy managed to pick only a single wicket while conceding 72 runs in two games against England. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Indian bowlers Harshit Rana and Varun Chakaravarthy ruled out of final two T20Is against England.
  • Both players sustained hamstring injuries during India's third T20I defeat at Trent Bridge.
  • The BCCI Medical Team confirmed their unavailability for the remainder of the series.
  • Washington Sundar and Prasidh Krishna have been called up as replacements for the injured duo.

India suffered a double injury blow ahead of the final two T20Is against England with pacer Harshit Rana and mystery spinner Varun Chakaravarthy being ruled out due to hamstring injuries.

The duo sustained the injuries during India's 125-run defeat in the third T20I at Trent Bridge on Tuesday.

 

"Harshit Rana and Varun Chakaravarthy sustained hamstring injuries in the third T20I against England at Trent Bridge. The BCCI Medical Team has assessed them and ruled them out of the 4th and 5th T20Is," the BCCI said in a statement on Thursday.

India replaced Varun and Harshit with Washington Sundar and Prasidh Krishna in the fourth T20I.

India have lost the last two T20Is against England, while the first game was washed out.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A V© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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