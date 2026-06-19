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Harshit Rana returns to India squad after long injury layoff

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi June 19, 2026 10:44 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Discover how pacer Harshit Rana's return to the Indian ODI squad for the final match against Afghanistan strengthens the team after his successful knee injury rehabilitation.

Harshit Rana

IMAGE: Harshit Rana completed his rehabilitation after suffering a ligament strain in his right knee and undergoing surgery in February. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points

  • Pacer Harshit Rana has joined the Indian ODI squad for the third and final match against Afghanistan.
  • His injury had previously forced him to miss both the T20 World Cup and the Indian Premier League.
  • India has already sealed the three-match ODI series against Afghanistan, holding an unassailable 2-0 lead.

Pacer Harshit Rana has joined the India squad for the third and final ODI against Afghanistan after completing his rehabilitation from a knee injury, the BCCI announced on Friday.

Rana, who suffered a ligament strain in his right knee during India's T20 World Cup warm-up match against South Africa and subsequently underwent surgery in February, has linked up with the squad ahead of Saturday's series finale here. India have already sealed the three-match series, taking an unassailable 2-0 lead.

 

Harshit Rana's Return After Injury

"Mr Harshit Rana, who has completed his rehabilitation at the BCCI Centre of Excellence (COE), has linked up with the ODI squad in Chennai," BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia said in a media release. The injury had forced the 24-year-old fast bowler to miss both the T20 World Cup and the Indian Premier League.

Updated squad for the third ODI against Afghanistan: Shubman Gill (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Shreyas Iyer (vice-captain), KL Rahul (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Prince Yadav, Gurnoor Brar, Harsh Dubey, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Harshit Rana.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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