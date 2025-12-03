HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Rana reprimanded for aggressive behaviour against Brewis

Rana reprimanded for aggressive behaviour against Brewis

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

December 03, 2025 15:12 IST

x

Harshit Rana

IMAGE: Harshit Rana was reprimanded for gesturing in the direction of the dressing room after dismissing Dewald Brevis. Photograph: ANI Photo

India pacer Harshit Rana was on Wednesday reprimanded and handed out one demerit point by the ICC for his aggressive behaviour after dismissing South African batter Dewald Brevis during the first ODI in Ranchi.

"Rana was found guilty of breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct," said ICC in a statement.

The incident occurred in the 22nd over of South Africa's innings on Sunday, when the India pacer, after dismissing Brevis, gestured in the direction of the dressing room, which "could have provoked an aggressive response from the batter".

Rana was found to have breached Article 2.5 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to 'using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon his/her

dismissal during an International Match.

"In addition to this, one demerit point has been added to Rana's disciplinary record, for whom it was the first offence in a 24-month period," added ICC statement.

 

Rana returned figures of 3 for 65 in the match, which India won by 17 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

A Level 1 breaches carries a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player's match fee, and one or two demerit points.

In the event of a player reaching four or more demerit points within a 24-month period, they get converted into suspension points. Two suspension points equate to a ban from one Test or two ODIs or two T20Is, whatever comes first for the player.

The demerit points remain on a player's record for 24 months from their imposition.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Coin Curse: India's Toss Loss Hits Historic 20
Coin Curse: India's Toss Loss Hits Historic 20
Dhoni's CSK suite: 24x7 open, food and shisha!
Dhoni's CSK suite: 24x7 open, food and shisha!
'Reminded Me Of The Vintage Virat Kohli...'
'Reminded Me Of The Vintage Virat Kohli...'
'Be Thick-Skinned': Zaheer's Advice For Gambhir
'Be Thick-Skinned': Zaheer's Advice For Gambhir
Suryavanshi storm hits SMAT, becomes youngest....
Suryavanshi storm hits SMAT, becomes youngest....

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Recipe: Chicken With Olives And Lemon

webstory image 2

India Works Way Too Hard: 8 Overworked Countries

webstory image 3

7 Vegetarian Kebab Recipe

VIDEOS

J-K: Security forces launch search operation after suspected movement of terror activity1:25

J-K: Security forces launch search operation after...

Rakulpreet spotted outside a salon0:58

Rakulpreet spotted outside a salon

Cyclone Ditwah: Massive waterlogging in streets of Chennai3:01

Cyclone Ditwah: Massive waterlogging in streets of Chennai

South Africa Tour India 20255

South Africa Tour Of India 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO