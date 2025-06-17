HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Harshit Rana added as Test cover for England series

Harshit Rana added as Test cover for England series

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

June 17, 2025 21:03 IST

x

Harshit Rana

IMAGE: Harshit Rana with bowling coach Morne Morkel. Photograph: BCCI

Pacer Harshit Rana has been included in the India Test squad as a cover and travelled with the rest of the team via train to reach Leeds, the venue for the series opener against England.

Rana was part of the India A squad and played the first unofficial test against England Lions in Canterbury. The tall pacer had made his debut in Australia last year but was not included in the 18-man squad for the five Tests in England.

The 23-year-old from Delhi has played two Tests, five ODIs and a T20.

"He has been added as cover and arrived in Leeds with the team today," said a BCCI source.

 

Rana was seen exiting the Leeds train station with the rest of the squad members. The team had travelled to Leeds from London. The first Test begins at Headingley on June 20.

India played an intra-squad game against India A at Beckenham, their sole warm-up game for the series. Having said that, the likes of K L Rahul, Karun Nair, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shardul Thakur, Dhruv Jurel and Nitish Reddy arrived in the UK with the A squad and got welcome match practice. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

'I'll never forget this': Rabada on WTC glory
'I'll never forget this': Rabada on WTC glory
ECB pins hopes on India to save English summer
ECB pins hopes on India to save English summer
Shastri reveals his Playing XI for Leeds Test
Shastri reveals his Playing XI for Leeds Test
'I Said No to Test Captaincy': Bumrah Reveals Why
'I Said No to Test Captaincy': Bumrah Reveals Why
If India want to win in England, focus on THIS
If India want to win in England, focus on THIS

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Of Bombay's Oldest Restaurants

webstory image 2

10 Happy Movies You Must Watch

webstory image 3

Top 10 Mithun Songs

VIDEOS

U'khand crash pilot Rajveer's wife fights hard to hold back tears at his funeral procession5:19

U'khand crash pilot Rajveer's wife fights hard to hold...

DK Shivakumar falls off bicycle in Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru1:02

DK Shivakumar falls off bicycle in Vidhana Soudha in...

Rasha Thadani spotted in Bandra last night1:00

Rasha Thadani spotted in Bandra last night

India's Tour Of England 2025

India's Tour Of England 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD