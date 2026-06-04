Harsh Dubey set for Test debut?

India spin legend R Ashwin shares his insights on the upcoming Test against Afghanistan, predicting a potential debut for Harsh Dubey, a strong spin attack led by Kuldeep Yadav, and a resurgence in captain Shubman Gill's home batting form.

IMAGE: R Ashwin backs Harsh Dubey and says he is keen to see the young spinner make his Test debut against Afghanistan. Photograph: BCCI/X

Key Points R Ashwin anticipates a potential debut for left-arm spinner Harsh Dubey in the upcoming Test against Afghanistan, citing his strong domestic and IPL performances.

Ashwin expects Kuldeep Yadav to lead India's spin attack effectively, supported by Washington Sundar's defensive bowling and batting contributions.

Former India spinner R Ashwin believes captain Shubman Gill will replicate his successful overseas batting form in home Test matches, attributing it to his refined technique and mature leadership.

The one-off Test match against Afghanistan in Mullanpur will see India's spin combination and Shubman Gill's captaincy under scrutiny.

India spin great Ravichandran Ashwin is looking forward to left-arm spinner Harsh Dubey making his debut in the one-off Test against Afghanistan beginning in Mullanpur on Saturday following the rookie's recent domestic exploits.

It could be a toss up between uncapped Manav Suthar and Dubey with Kuldeep Yadav and Washington Sundar expected to feature in the playing eleven.

"My eyes will be on Harsh Dubey. I am curious whether he will get a chance. We will have to wait and see if the team goes with Manav Suthar or Harsh Dubey. But I am particularly interested in Dubey because of his strong domestic season. He also had a very good IPL season. Those performances work in his favour. I am looking forward to seeing him make his debut," Ashwin told JioStar.

Ashwin's Spin Attack Predictions

Kuldeep too would be keen to perform after an ordinary IPL for Delhi Capitals. "Kuldeep Yadav will lead the spin attack against Afghanistan in the absence of Ravindra Jadeja. He has been bowling with great rhythm and confidence. His ability to turn the ball both ways and his experience in home conditions make him a huge threat. Washington Sundar will play the supporting role. He is more of a defensive, containing bowler who can also bat lower down the order. His accuracy and ability to bowl long spells will be useful on a wearing track. Both will be key to India's success in this Test match," added Ashwin.

Shubman Gill's Captaincy And Batting Form

The former India spinner also sees captain Shubman Gill replicating his overseas batting form at home.

"Shubman Gill had a fantastic series in England. As soon as he was made captain, he went there and delivered, both with the bat and with his leadership. He scored runs in tough conditions and handled the pressure of captaincy with maturity. That showed his class and his ability to bat long. He has worked hard on his technique, especially keeping his bat close to the pads, which helped him reduce the gap between bat and pad, making him more solid against the moving ball. Yes, he hasn't fired with the bat yet on home soil as captain, but with this change in his batting technique, I expect him to go all guns blazing at home too. His success in Test cricket will play a big role in redefining India's Test team. He is the kind of player who can lead the batting line-up for years to come," added Ashwin.