Harsh Dubey steps in for injured Washington Sundar ahead of ODI series decider vs England

Left-arm spinner Harsh Dubey has been called up to India's ODI squad, replacing the injured Washington Sundar for the crucial series decider against England, as India aims to clinch the series victory.

IMAGE: Harsh Dubey, who made his ODI debut in the home series against Afghanistan in June, picked up four wickets in two matches. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Left-arm spinner Harsh Dubey replaces injured Washington Sundar in India's ODI squad for the final match against England.

Washington Sundar sustained a right hamstring injury during the second ODI and is ruled out of the series.

The India-England ODI series is currently tied at 1-1, with the third match being the decider.

Dubey, is also part of India's upcoming T20I squad for Zimbabwe.

India aims to secure a series victory in the final ODI after the preceding T20I series defeat.

Left-arm spinner Harsh Dubey on Saturday replaced injured Washington Sundar in India's squad ahead of the third and final ODI against England at Lord's.

The series is now levelled at 1-1, and India eye a victory on Sunday to atone for their 0-4 defeat in the preceding T20I rubber.

• Lord's ODI Decider: All Eyes on Rohit Amid Retirement Buzz

Sundar's Injury And Dubey's Inclusion

"The Men's Selection Committee has named Harsh Dubey as Washington Sundar's replacement for the third and final ODI against England at Lord's," the BCCI said in a media release.

Washington will now undergo the recuperation process after consulting a specialist.

"Washington sustained a right hamstring injury during the second ODI at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff, and has been ruled out of the remainder of the series.

He will undergo scans and seek a specialist opinion for further management of his injury," the board said.

Dubey had made his ODI debut in the home series against Afghanistan in June, and returned with four wickets across two matches.

The 23-year-old is also a part of India's T20I squad that will tour Zimbabwe later this month.

• 'I hope he gets a hundred and goes': Kapil on Rohit

India's squad for the third ODI:

Shubman Gill (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (Vice-Captain), KL Rahul (Wicketkeeper), Ishan Kishan (Wicketkeeper), Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Gurnoor Brar, Prince Yadav, Harsh Dubey.