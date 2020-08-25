Harris replaces Hopes as Delhi Capitals bowling coach

August 25, 2020 11:41 IST

Delhi Capitals on Tuesday announced former Australian fast bowler Ryan Harris as their new bowling coach for the upcoming 13th edition of IPL, starting next month.



The 40-year-old will join the Delhi Capitals side in the UAE for the Indian Premier League, starting on September 19.

He replaces James Hopes, who was Delhi's bowling coach in 2018 and 2019. Hope pulled out of the IPL this year, stating that will be unable to travel with the team owing to personal reasons.



"I am delighted to be back in the IPL," Harris said, on his newest challenge. "This is a huge opportunity for me to contribute to the franchise's ambitions of lifting the coveted IPL trophy. The Delhi Capitals side has an impressive bowling line up, and I can’t wait to start working with them all."



A late entrant in international cricket, Harris has 113 Test wickets, 44 ODI wickets, and 4 T20I wickets to his name. In 2009, he was part of the Deccan Chargers team which won the second edition of IPL.



However, injuries forced him to announce his retirement in 2015. Since then, Harris has undertaken coaching assignments with the Australian team, Big Bash League side Brisbane Heat, and even Kings XI Punjab in the IPL.



He joins the Delhi Capitals coaching staff featuring head coach Ricky Ponting, assistant coach Mohammad Kaif, spin bowling coach Samuel Badree and had talent scout Vijay Dahiya.