Harmer makes history in South Africa's stunning win against Australia

South African spinner Simon Harmer has etched his name in history, becoming the first Proteas spinner since re-admission to achieve a remarkable ten-wicket haul on home soil.

IMAGE: Simon Harmer registered the most economical five-wicket haul (6-16 in 21.1 overs) in the history of World Test Championship. Photograph: Proteas Men/X

Key Points Simon Harmer became the first South African spinner since re-admission to take a ten-wicket haul on home soil.

Harmer's 6 for 16 in the second innings helped South Africa skittle Australia for 111 runs, securing a 2-1 series win.

He is the first South African spinner to achieve a ten-wicket haul at Cape Town.

Hugh Tayfield was the only other South African spinner to achieve this feat in 1957 against England.

Harmer's career-best innings and match figures came in this historic match against Australia.

Spinner Simon Harmer made history during his side's 2-1 series win over Australia, becoming only the second South African spinner and the first since the team's re-admission in international cricket to take a ten-wicket haul on home soil. He is also only the first South African spinner with a ten-wicket haul at Cape Town. Harmer helped the Proteas seal a series win against Australia in Cape Town on Saturday.

Harmer's Match-Winning Performance

Chasing 288 runs to win the series, Harmer had the Aussies in a spin as his 6 for 16 saw them skittle out for just 111 runs. He had earlier taken 4/104 in the first innings.

A Look Back at History

In 1957, Hugh Tayfield was the first South African spinner to take a ten-fer on home soil against England at Johannesburg, with figures of 4/79 and 9/113 across both the innings.

Harmer's Test Career Overview

Across 17 Tests for the Proteas, Harmer has taken 83 wickets at an average of 23.07, with eight four-wicket hauls, three five-wicket hauls and a ten-fer, with his career-best innings and match figures coming in this match. This calendar year in three Tests, Harmer has taken 14 wickets at an average of 29.35, with a six-fer and a ten-fer to his name and best figures of 6/16.