Harmanpreet's contribution will always hold a special place in Indian cricket: BCCI

Indian cricket icon Harmanpreet Kaur has stepped down from her captaincy role across all formats, leaving behind a legacy of historic victories including the 2025 Women's World Cup, while committing to continue her impactful journey as a player.

IMAGE: Harmanpreet Kaur holds records as the most-capped international player in women's cricket and the first to captain in 150 T20Is. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Harmanpreet Kaur has resigned as captain of the Indian women's cricket team across all formats.

The BCCI praised her leadership, highlighting the historic 2025 Women's World Cup triumph and Asian Games gold medals.

Kaur will continue to represent India as a player, reaffirming her commitment to the team's success.

Her captaincy tenure saw significant milestones, including a T20 World Cup final, Commonwealth Games silver, and multiple Asian Games golds.

The 2025 Women's World Cup triumph will remain the defining achievement of Harmanpreet Kaur's captaincy and ensure that her contribution to Indian cricket occupies a "special place" in its history, the BCCI said on Tuesday after the veteran batter stepped down as the national team's leader across formats.

BCCI Hails Harmanpreet's Leadership Era

BCCI president Mithun Manhas hailed Harmanpreet's leadership through a significant phase in the growth of women's cricket in the country, while expressing satisfaction that the 37-year-old will continue to represent India as a player.

"Harmanpreet Kaur's contribution as captain will always hold a special place in the history of Indian cricket," Manhas said in a statement issued by the BCCI.

"The World Cup victory in 2025 will undoubtedly be the defining achievement of her captaincy. It was the culmination of years of progress, hard work and belief. Her Asian Games gold medals and the many important victories during her tenure further underline the contribution she has made."

Harmanpreet's Decision To Step Down

Harmanpreet, who took over India's T20I captaincy in 2016 before becoming the full-time ODI and Test skipper in 2022, ended her leadership stint after guiding the team to its maiden Women's World Cup title last year and a second successive Asian Games gold in Nagoya, Japan last month.

In her communication to the BCCI, Harmanpreet said she believed it was the right time to hand over the captaincy but made it clear that her commitment to Indian cricket remained undiminished.

"Leading India has been one of the greatest honours and privileges of my life," she said.

"After careful consideration, I believe that this is the right time for me to hand over the responsibility of captaincy and allow the team to move forward under new leadership."

The former captain also stressed that she wanted to continue playing for India and contribute to the team in a different capacity.

"However, my commitment to Indian cricket remains as strong as ever. I would like to continue representing the Indian Women's Cricket Team as a player and contribute to the team's success in every way I can," she said.

• 'Harmanpreet, you gave Indian cricket everything as captain'

Milestones And Records Under Her Captaincy

Harmanpreet's captaincy culminated in India's historic World Cup triumph in 2025, when the team beat South Africa by 52 runs in the final in Navi Mumbai to win its first ODI World Cup title.

She had played a pivotal role in the semi-final against Australia, scoring 89 and sharing a match-winning 167-run partnership with Jemimah Rodrigues as India chased down a record 339.

Her leadership journey, however, stretched back more than a decade. She first captained India in the 2012 Women's T20 Asia Cup final against Pakistan after Mithali Raj and Jhulan Goswami were ruled out through injury, leading the side to an 18-run victory and the inaugural title.

She became India's regular T20I captain in 2016 and assumed the ODI and Test captaincy after Mithali's retirement from international cricket.

Under Harmanpreet, India reached the 2020 Women's T20 World Cup final, won silver at the 2022 Commonwealth Games and claimed its first Asian Games gold that year before successfully defending the title in Nagoya.

Her tenure also coincided with unprecedented individual longevity. This year, Harmanpreet became the most-capped international player in women's cricket, besides becoming the first player to feature in 200 T20Is and the first to captain in 150 T20Is.

Harmanpreet's Enduring Impact As A Player

Long before she became India's all-format captain, Harmanpreet had established herself as one of the country's biggest match-winners, most memorably with her unbeaten 171 against Australia in the 2017 Women's World Cup semi-final.

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia said Harmanpreet could be "immensely proud" of her achievements as captain, particularly the journey that eventually culminated in the World Cup triumph.

"You experienced the disappointment of falling short, but continued to believe in the team and its ability to achieve more. That is what made the World Cup victory in 2025 so special," Saikia said.

"You had been part of the journey for many years and eventually had the opportunity to lead India to its first Women's Cricket World Cup title. That will always remain one of the great moments in Indian cricket."

Saikia also praised Harmanpreet for choosing to continue as a player and said her experience and influence would remain important to the younger members of the team.

"I also appreciate the thought and consideration with which you have taken this decision. You have chosen to hand over the responsibility at a time when you believe the team is ready for a new chapter, while continuing to contribute as a player," he said.

Harmanpreet said she looked forward to continuing in the India jersey and supporting the team's new leadership.

"I look forward to continuing this journey in the India jersey and contributing to Indian cricket with the same pride, humility and commitment that I have always carried," she said.